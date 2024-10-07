Suspect held without bail in deadly New Bedford stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 32-year-old man was arraigned Monday morning, charged in connection with a deadly stabbing last week in New Bedford.

Angel Avelino, of Lynn, Massachusetts, is accused of killing 51-year-old Jesus Torres. He faces a murder charge and was ordered held without bail.

New Bedford police responded to 1304 Acushnet Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 3, after receiving reports of a man lying in the street, bleeding from his face.

The man, later identified as Torres, was rushed to the hospital with an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead the following day.

Court documents revealed that a box cutter was found near Torres.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Torres walking from a park near Nye Street and Acushnet Avenue, clutching his chest. According to court records, he fell several times before collapsing in the middle of Acushnet Avenue, as Avelino and his girlfriend, Nicole Wright, 42, followed him.

Avelino was arrested, and Wright was also taken into custody on an outstanding shoplifting warrant, police said.

Footage from nearby businesses allegedly showed Avelino lunging at Torres, who tried to walk away but ultimately collapsed in the street.

An autopsy showed there were scrapes on Torres’ hands and knees, two lacerations under his left eye, and a fatal stab wound to his chest, according to court documents.

Avelino is due back in court in November.

