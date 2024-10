Victim identified in deadly Marmet crash

UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28): The man who died in a crash in Marmet early Monday morning has been identified.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Jenkins, 38, was driving west in the 7800 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. Jenkins died from his injuries.

The other driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

MARMET, WV (WOWK) – MacCorkle Ave SE is back open after a deadly crash early Monday morning.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 7800 block of MacCorkle Ave SE.

Two vehicles were involved, the driver of one car was killed and the driver of the other was hospitalized. Crews at the scene say the damage to the cars was so severe that it was difficult to tell initially what caused the crash.

MacCorkle Ave was closed for several hours after the crash but reopened around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

