Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WOWK 13 News

    20K people bought this Barbie Hot Wheels Corvette in the last month

    By Christina MarficeBestReviews,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIP7U_0wGAp8JN00

    BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

    Get this classic Barbie car before it’s gone

    Buckle up — there’s a new must-have gift for this holiday season for anyone who loves Barbie , classic cars or a bygone era. The Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette is a classic car with all the style that Barbie deserves, and you might recognize it as Barbie’s ride — a 1956 Corvette Stingray — from the hit “Barbie” movie. The car can hold two full-sized Barbie dolls and has a remote control so you can drive them around. It also has a trunk that opens so you can fit all their accessories (like roller blades or country Western outfits, just in case they need to go save the real world from the patriarchy).

    Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette from Barbie The Movie, Full-Function Remote-Control Toy Car Holds 2 Barbie Dolls

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d25Gl_0wGAp8JN00

    More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers have bought the Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette in the last month, making it one of the hottest toys on the site right now. And while the holiday shopping season is definitely starting to get into full swing, the fact that this toy is already selling at such a high volume is a strong indicator that it’s going to have a place on this year’s must-have list, which means now is a great time to snag one before it starts to become absolutely impossible to find during the shopping rush.

    SHOP NOW

    In this article: Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette from “Barbie The Movie,” “Barbie The Movie” Doll, and “Barbie The Movie” Ken Doll

    As an added bonus, the Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette is even on sale right now, so if you order it right away, you can save 33%. The only catch is that dolls and accessories are sold separately, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for your vintage Barbies and clothes and bags to stash in the car’s trunk. Or will you? Amazon has plenty of Barbies , Kens and other vintage play sets that will go great with the RC Corvette, for anyone who loves a vintage Barbie vehicle. Here are some of our favorites.

    Everything you need to complete the vintage Barbie scene of your dreams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nzcvv_0wGAp8JN00

    “Barbie The Movie” Doll

    To go with the car, you need the doll. This Barbie is dressed as Margot Robbie’s character from the movie in her vintage gingham dress.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSPwe_0wGAp8JN00

    “Barbie The Movie” Ken Doll

    Surfer Ken from the movie is the perfect companion to cruise with Barbie in her Corvette.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041xb4_0wGAp8JN00

    Barbie Toy Car, Doll-Sized SUV, Purple Off-Road Vehicle

    If you love vintage cars, your Barbies will also need this offroad Jeep — the perfect vehicle for surfer Ken to take to the beach.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2fS2_0wGAp8JN00

    Barbie Doll & Toy Boat Play Set with Pet Puppy, Life Vest & Beverage Accessories

    This vintage play set comes with a vintage speedboat for Barbie and her puppy.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UF9ba_0wGAp8JN00

    Barbie It Takes Two Doll & Accessories, Play Set with Kayak, Puppy & More

    For more water adventures, get this kayak play set that comes with a Barbie doll, puppy and accessories.

    SHOP NOW

    Prices listed reflect time and date of publication and are subject to change.

    Check out our Daily Deals for the best products at the best prices and sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter full of shopping inspo and sales.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New winter 2024-2025 outlook for WV, KY & OH
    WOWK 13 News5 days ago
    St. Albans father pleads not guilty in child neglect case
    WOWK 13 News1 day ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    WOWK 13 News2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Man injured, woman arrested after stabbing in Charleston
    WOWK 13 News5 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WOWK 13 News2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Ohio man detained after wife’s death, gunfire exchanged with police
    WOWK 13 News2 days ago
    ‘We leave with hope:’ Walk to fight suicide returning to Charleston
    WOWK 13 News16 hours ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, court docs show
    WOWK 13 News5 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WOWK 13 News1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The disappearance of the American chestnut in West Virginia
    WOWK 13 News1 day ago
    Scioto County woman accused of hitting adult daughter with vehicle
    WOWK 13 News18 hours ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    WOWK 13 News1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Debate heats up over doctor-assisted suicide amendment in West Virginia
    WOWK 13 News17 hours ago
    WVU seeing rise in injuries from ‘whippets.’ What to know about inhalant drugs
    WOWK 13 News2 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WOWK 13 News1 day ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune14 days ago
    Tu-Endie-Wei State Park added to National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom
    WOWK 13 News1 day ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Charleston Police investigating shots fired incident
    WOWK 13 News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy