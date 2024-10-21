Mason County’s missing Almost Heaven swing recovered

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – An Almost Heaven Swing that went missing from Tu-Endie-Wei State Park has been found.

Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith announced on Facebook late Sunday night that the swing had been recovered after law enforcement followed up on leads provided to them. He says the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Staff told WOWK 13 News that they first noticed the swing was gone on Wednesday. They said when they received the swing, they immediately saw an increase in visitors who wanted to come and have their pictures taken.

