Charleston native returns to coach Golden Eagles men’s basketball

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — James Long has acquired his dream job: Head Coach of the University of Charleston Golden Eagles Men’s Basketball team.

“Dream come true, for sure. This is a job I’ve always wanted, I grew up here, I worked out here. I always said if it ever opened I wanted to be relentless about getting it,” said Long.

The Charleston native built up quite a resume before he landed back in the capital city. Long went to Woodberry Forest School in Woodberry Forest, Virginia, for his high school basketball career, so he’s excited to make up for lost time.

“Being home is a big deal, I went away to high school when I was 14, so I missed a lot of valuable time here. it’s been good to be around my aunts, family, friends, but more than anything, it’s just a great job,” said Long.

If the name sounds familiar to the Mountaineer faithful, you may remember Long from his time playing for the Gold and Blue from 2014 to 2017.

Long started his head coaching career leading the West Virginia University Tech Golden Bears to a 62-21 record across three seasons.

He then took his talents to Davidson Day School in Davidson, North Carolina. In his one year there, he brought the squad a state championship and developed his player-first mentality.

“Our entire staff, we make sure the staff is about the kid and getting them better, so it’s definitely important to us. From a basketball standpoint, your development is only going to go as far as your relationship with the person,” said Long. “If you guys don’t have a relationship, the basketball stuff doesn’t matter. We’re focused on the relationship and the basketball part second,” said Long.

Long made a great first impression with his roster emphasizing this point, especially on Golden Eagles Senior guard Keaton Turner.

“He’s a great dude. Great morals, great values, just someone you can look up to as a role model. He cares about you outside of basketball, he’s a man of God. He does all the things that is necessary for you to look up to him as a person, so I cherish him for that,” said Turner.

Long will make his UC coaching debut Friday night when the Golden Eagles will face off against his alma mater WVU in an exhibition game.

While winning this game is the top priority for Long, he says that he’s excited to see how his team steps up under the bright lights of The Coliseum.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s going to be a cool opportunity for me to be a part of. And an opportunity for all of us. Can we go get better in a big moment like that?” said Long.

This will be the first time the Mountain State schools will play since 1947.

If you’d like to tune in to the rare in-state matchup, it will be broadcast on ESPN+. The exhibition will tip off at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.