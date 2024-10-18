Open in App
    • WOWK 13 News

    Man injured, woman arrested after stabbing in Charleston

    By Rachel Pellegrino,

    2 days ago

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is facing charges and another is injured after an early morning stabbing in Charleston on Friday, according to the Charleston Police Department.

    The incident was reported around 4:40 a.m. along Griffin Drive.

    Police say a male victim was stabbed in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

    A female suspect was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, According to CPD.

    This is a developing story.

