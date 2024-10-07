Program launched to help people find jobs in food service

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– Prepped to Serve Appalachia launched Monday to help people find jobs in the food service industry.

The program takes place over the course of three months, with the first month consisting of hands-on, in-class instruction by Chef Paul Smith.

Smith is a West Virginia native and the first West Virginian to win a James Beard Award. He is well-known for helping to elevate the hospitality industry within his home state.

“I think the hospitality industry a lot of times is a second chance program,” said Smith. “You know, my story is very well documented. I need just needed a second chance. And now with (WV) Health Right, and with the Department of Commerce, we’re hoping to give them a second chance and get them back into the workforce.”

The following two months of the program will consist of on-the-job placement.

Those who are selected to participate will also receive comprehensive healthcare support through a partnership with West Virginia Health Right. Funding for the program comes from a grant through WorkForce West Virginia, a division of the Department of Commerce.

To qualify for the program, applicants must have an annual household income at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level, which is $37,650 for a one-income household. Those who want to apply can find the application here

Each class is made up of 10 people, with the class running once a quarter.

Organizers believe that this program will help elevate both the people of West Virginia but also address workforce shortages in the hospitality industry.

“I hope to see success and I hope to see longevity. I hope to see, you know, after this year with the four months in class and then six months or eight months out of the class, I hope that we do it again next year,” said Smith.

“Hopefully, the program only grows and serves as a template for other programs to you know, maybe we’re not just locked down into the restaurant business,” said James Bailey, Secretary of Commerce for West Virginia.

In-person lessons take place at the Testing Kitchen at WV Health Right.

