Bible Reading Marathon takes place at West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians from across the Mountain State have been gathering at the State Capitol Building for the second annual West Virginia Bible Reading Marathon.

Beginning with Genesis 1:1 and going all the way to the final verse, Revelation 22:21, the project takes days to complete. Anyone is invited to just come up to the podium and give their time, reading as much or as little of the holy Book as they wish.

The opening ceremony for the event kicked off on Saturday, and they’re going through until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Organizers say it doesn’t matter how long you decide to come up and read, but they hope people enjoy it.

“You can show up in 15-minute increments and read. You can go for longer, you can go for 15 minutes, or even less if you don’t have time. We’ll make it work so you can read,” said Pastor Casey Dawson of Sunrise Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

Pastor Dawson helped to organize the event. He says he hopes lawmakers and the governor’s staff will take part if they have time.

The West Virginia Bible Reading Marathon is a branch of the U.S. Capitol Bible Reading Marathon , which was established in 1990, according to their website. West Virginia is just one of several states where a Bible Reading Marathon takes place at the state’s capitol building. Others include Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The next U.S. Capitol Bible Reading Marathon is set for Spring 2024 , running Saturday, April 26 through Wednesday, April 30.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.