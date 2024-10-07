Crews respond to fire at mobile home in Putnam County

(6:12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7) – Putnam County 911 dispatchers say the fire is now under control, and crews are still at the home cleaning up the scene.

According to dispatchers, no one was injured in the fire.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the Hurricane area.

According to Putnam County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out after 5 p.m. at a single-wide mobile home on Revere Road.

There is no word on if the structure was abandoned or if anyone has been injured.

The Hurricane and Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.

