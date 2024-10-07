Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WOWK 13 News

    Person injured in Pikeville shooting, suspect in custody

    By Jessica Patterson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3Q9s_0vxecGnF00

    PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – One person is injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Pikeville.

    According to the Pikeville Police Department, authorities responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, regarding shots fired in the area of the downtown City Parking Garage.

    While authorities were en route to the incident, Pikeville 911 dispatchers received a call from Pikeville Medical Center that a patient had come into the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The victim is stable, but is in critical condition, police say.

    The Pikeville PD says officers learned the incident had happened on the top floor of the parking garage, and all individuals involved had left the scene. According to the Pikeville PD, after a short investigation, officers found a suspect, who was taken into custody. Police have not publicly identified the suspect at this time.

    According to the Pikeville PD, the incident was isolated and there are no further threats to the community.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    One person injured in Kanawha County shooting, suspect in custody
    WOWK 13 News5 days ago
    Nearly 70 arrested in West Virginia warrant sweep operation
    WOWK 13 News6 days ago
    Man sentenced for voluntary manslaughter in death of missing Cabell County woman
    WOWK 13 News2 days ago
    Sheriff Points Gun at Judge Before Allegedly Killing Him in Disturbing Video
    suggest.com3 days ago
    Ohio woman who injected husband with tranquilizer to keep him from seeing their kids is sentenced
    True Crime News5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Human remains found along Ohio River
    WOWK 13 News3 days ago
    Kanawha City McDonald’s stabbing suspect found dead at South Central Regional Jail
    WOWK 13 News6 days ago
    3 officers convicted in Tyre Nichols fatal beating, 2 acquitted of civil rights charges
    WOWK 13 News5 days ago
    Fire breaks out at Cross Lanes home
    WOWK 13 News6 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminarialast hour
    Le Creuset’s coveted Dutch oven is 50% off for October Prime Day
    WOWK 13 News1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Hatfield & McCoy Trail resolution could restrict ATV use on county road
    Lootpress2 days ago
    Man Speeds Through Roadblock, Fires Shots at Deputies, Given $1 Million Bond
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    Ohio DOT gets equipment winter-ready before season hits
    WOWK 13 News4 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena17 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Chef Paul Smith introducing new Italian restaurant to Charleston area
    WOWK 13 News1 day ago
    ‘Is He Insane?’ Trump Twists the Knife Over Walz Accidentally Boasting That He’s ‘Become Friends With School Shooters’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    WOWK 13 News2 days ago
    East Bank Middle School hosts final home football game
    WOWK 13 News5 days ago
    October Prime Day Dyson deals
    WOWK 13 News7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy