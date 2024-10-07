Person injured in Pikeville shooting, suspect in custody

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – One person is injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Pikeville.

According to the Pikeville Police Department, authorities responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, regarding shots fired in the area of the downtown City Parking Garage.

While authorities were en route to the incident, Pikeville 911 dispatchers received a call from Pikeville Medical Center that a patient had come into the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The victim is stable, but is in critical condition, police say.

The Pikeville PD says officers learned the incident had happened on the top floor of the parking garage, and all individuals involved had left the scene. According to the Pikeville PD, after a short investigation, officers found a suspect, who was taken into custody. Police have not publicly identified the suspect at this time.

According to the Pikeville PD, the incident was isolated and there are no further threats to the community.

