Meet Spot, the LAPD’s new crimefighting robot dog

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – He can sit, stay and even shake — just like any well-trained dog. But that’s where the similarities end.

The Los Angeles Police Department has deployed its newest crimefighting tool: a robot dog named Spot. The futuristic four-legged machine, which boasts the size and agility of a 70-pound golden retriever, has been met with both fascination and concern.

Spot, designed by Boston Dynamics , can open doors, pick up objects and drag up to 50 pounds. It can also navigate difficult terrain, making it useful in scenarios where traditional robots have failed.

Spot, LAPD’s new robotic crimefighting dog, is seen in August 2024. (KTLA)

Deputy Chief David Kowalski, commanding officer of LAPD’s counterterrorism and special operations, emphasized the robot’s life-saving potential.

“The main reason that we acquired Spot is to save lives,” Kowalski recently told Jennifer McGraw of Nexstar’s KTLA, recalling a recent incident on an L.A. Metro bus where Spot was deployed in the case of a barricaded, armed suspect.

The robot identified a weapon next to the suspect and picked it up, allowing officers to apprehend him without further risk.

Los Angeles police deployed a robotic dog to help end a standoff with an armed man on a Metro bus in Hollywood in November 2023. (KTLA)

Despite its capabilities, Spot has drawn criticism from those who fear the robot could become a symbol of militarization, especially in lower-income and minority communities.

Assistant Professor Brittany Friedman of USC’s Sociology Department highlighted the public’s concerns.

“I think that people are concerned in our communities because Spot follows a long and flawed history of predictive policing in Los Angeles,” she said.

Kowalski assured the public that Spot would never be weaponized, as Boston Dynamics prohibits such modifications.

The New York Police Department faced backlash when its robotic dog, DigiDog, was deployed in public housing. This led to public outcry and its eventual removal from service.

The LAPD maintains that the robot will only be used in high-risk situations to protect both officers and civilians. It promises transparency and responsible use.

“Our goal is for the public, when they see Spot somewhere, they know that we are using it to end a situation peacefully and not harm the public,” Kowalski said.

