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Worthington

📅 Free Holiday Model Railroad Open House Weekends

8 days ago
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📅 Free Model Railroad Holiday Open House in Worthington

Check out the annual Holiday Open House at 6471 Proprietors Rd, Worthington, OH 43085.

  • Dates: November 28–29, 2026, and every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas
  • Hours: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Cost: Free

You’ll see model train layouts from large 1:48 scale down to tiny 1:220 scale. There’s lots of new construction to explore, Thomas the Tank Engine is back, and one display features a stunning animated circus with a hidden unicorn.

This is a fun, no-cost outing for families, train fans, and anyone looking for a cozy holiday activity close to home. Just show up during open hours—no ticket info is mentioned.

More Info: Calendar • Model Railroad Open House

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