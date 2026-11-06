📅 Free Holiday Model Railroad Open House Weekends

📅 Free Model Railroad Holiday Open House in Worthington

Check out the annual Holiday Open House at 6471 Proprietors Rd, Worthington, OH 43085.

Dates: November 28–29, 2026 , and every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas

, and Hours: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Cost: Free

You’ll see model train layouts from large 1:48 scale down to tiny 1:220 scale. There’s lots of new construction to explore, Thomas the Tank Engine is back, and one display features a stunning animated circus with a hidden unicorn.

This is a fun, no-cost outing for families, train fans, and anyone looking for a cozy holiday activity close to home. Just show up during open hours—no ticket info is mentioned.