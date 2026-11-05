🏥 Worthington, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Worthington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and care teams looking for people who want to help patients close to home. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Worthington, MN.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Worthington, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide compassionate preventive and periodontal care in a patient-centered dental practice. You’ll handle cleanings, perio assessments, radiographs, and patient education while keeping visits comfortable and efficient.

Employer: ElevaCare (behavioral & physical health services)

ElevaCare (behavioral & physical health services) Location: Worthington, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend front-desk work with hands-on care coordination, helping clients understand insurance, connect to services, and stay on track with treatment. Good fit if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and like working directly with families and community providers.

Employer: Sanford Health – Worthington Clinic

Location: 1680 Diagonal Rd, Worthington, MN 56187

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week, day shifts)

Salary Range: $19.00 – $29.50/hour

Work in a busy, family-medicine clinic seeing patients of all ages, with strong team support and a sign-on bonus for eligible applicants. Open to either MAs or LPNs, with clear pay ranges and benefits for qualifying part-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Worthington tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.