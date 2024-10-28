Monday's Child: Alex, 9, a silly and funny young boy, loves to swim and play at playgrounds

Alexander, 9, loves to be busy.

Alex is a silly and funny young boy. He loves to swim and play at the local playgrounds. He has friends at school and typically can meet children on the playground and engage with them in a meaningful way. During down time, Alex enjoys watching TV. However, he is always eager to join others in new activities. Alex' social worker describes him as being very sweet and helpful. Alex attends church and religious activities multiple times per week. Alex would prefer his pre-adoptive family support him in maintaining these connections.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org .

