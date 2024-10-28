Open in App
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Monday's Child: Alex, 9, a silly and funny young boy, loves to swim and play at playgrounds

    By Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLr2P_0wP7tgvR00

    Alexander, 9, loves to be busy.

    Alex is a silly and funny young boy. He loves to swim and play at the local playgrounds. He has friends at school and typically can meet children on the playground and engage with them in a meaningful way. During down time, Alex enjoys watching TV. However, he is always eager to join others in new activities. Alex' social worker describes him as being very sweet and helpful. Alex attends church and religious activities multiple times per week. Alex would prefer his pre-adoptive family support him in maintaining these connections.

    Can I adopt?

    If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

    Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

    The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

    To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org .

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Alex, 9, a silly and funny young boy, loves to swim and play at playgrounds

    coconut
    1d ago
    prayers for this child finds a beautiful loving home that he well deserves all the children I pray they find a good loving home.
    Mary Mihalec
    2d ago
    Prayers this child and every child finds a loving home. Children deserve that much!
