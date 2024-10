Izabella, 9, loves nature and the outdoors.

Izabella, who also goes by Izzy, is an inquisitive, outgoing and outspoken girl in search of her forever family. She loves to explore the outdoors and nature, which includes various community activities like gardening and collecting small insects for her "bug sanctuary" that she advocated to have. She is always willing to try new things and new foods. Izzy also enjoys arts and crafts and going to the library to pick out books to read. Her biggest strength is her ability to advocate and speak up for herself.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org .

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Izzy, 9, who is inquisitive, outgoing and outspoken, loves nature and outdoors