Opinion/Commentary: A salute to first responders on National First Responders Day

Being a first responder can be a dangerous and difficult job. Brave men and women who sign up for this important work with fire and police departments and emergency medical services are called upon to aid those affected by hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, violent incidents and mass-casualty attacks.

As we honor those who provide these essential services on National First Responders Day , which is today, we should pause and reflect on the changes that have occurred over the years that benefit our communities.

The field of emergency medical services is one of constant evolution and impact. For nearly four decades, my career has centered on a simple but powerful goal: to make a difference in people’s lives during their most critical moments. Reflecting on my career in Central Massachusetts, I have both a deep appreciation for my fellow EMS workers and for the new developments in the field that have helped us save countless lives.

My first exploration into the world of emergency medicine began at age 14, when I joined the EMS Explorer Post through the Boy Scouts of America. Captivated by this experience and inspired by my neighbors and community members who worked in EMS, I decided to become a firefighter when I turned 18.

Through the years, my path led me to EMS as a chair car driver and dispatcher, to receiving my EMT certification, to becoming a supervisor, then a paramedic and eventually to holding a variety of managerial positions throughout the years. Today, I serve as the operations manager for Community EMS in Central Massachusetts for our locations in Worcester, Marlborough and Milford.

New technologies have transformed the field of EMS in remarkable ways. I vividly remember when automated external defibrillators first became standard in ambulances. Before then, crews had to wait for paramedics to arrive with manual defibrillators. The advent of AEDs, and their subsequent introduction into police cruisers and fire engines, marked a significant leap forward, enabling us to save countless lives. To put this in perspective, 38% of cardiac arrest patients who receive an AED shock survive hospital discharge, whereas those who only receive CPR survive 9% of the time.

The shift from handwritten patient reports to electronic documentation revolutionized our ability to track and analyze patient care, further enhancing our effectiveness. Additionally, the aid of modern GPS has aided us in reaching our patients faster, as a few decades ago we had to rely on knowledge of the local streets and paper maps.

With all of these critical advancements, the field of EMS still faces substantial challenges today. Staffing shortages have become a pressing issue. When I began my career, we consistently had stacks of applicants to sort through. Now, the pool of candidates is smaller.

Innovative programs like Earn While You Learn aim to inspire and recruit new talent, but we’re still navigating generational shifts where younger people are more drawn to other careers. This challenge is compounded by a health care system that is increasingly taxed with overcrowded hospitals and emergency rooms.

Looking ahead, I see a future where technology and equipment continue to evolve. Emerging innovations promise to make devices smaller and more user-friendly, which will ease the physical challenges we face. Artificial intelligence, used appropriately, promises to make health care more efficient. I remain hopeful that programs like Earn While You Learn, which pays employees for training and certification, will continue to spark interest in EMS careers.

EMTs and paramedics, working in partnership with medical and behavioral health providers, will adapt to the issues that currently plague the health care system.

The most rewarding aspect of my career has always been the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives. Whether it’s a critical intervention or simply offering a comforting word, knowing that we have the power to bring some relief during people’s darkest moments is incredibly fulfilling. I always say the most interesting people I’ve ever met have been in the back of an ambulance.

To anyone considering a career in EMS, know that it’s a unique and ever-changing field. Each call is different, and if you have a passion for caring for people, it’s a path worth exploring. Many of my former colleagues have gone on to become physicians and medical directors, bringing their firsthand experience into their new roles. Joining the EMS family is both challenging and deeply rewarding.

As I look back on four decades in emergency medicine, I am grateful for the opportunities, the growth and the countless lives I’ve touched. The work has changed a great deal and it remains demanding, but the rewards are immeasurable, and the impact we make every day reminds me why I chose this path in the first place.

Don Charest is operations manager for Community EMS in Worcester.

