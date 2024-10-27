Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Opinion/Guest column: Vote no on Question 2 to preserve state's education standards

    By James Caradonio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hi3SE_0wO3DkAk00

    I am writing to share a perspective that many Massachusetts voters probably do not have. During the 23 years before the 1993 Education Reform Act, I was a high school teacher, counselor and administrator, and from 1993 to the present (31 years), I have continued to work in high schools. I have helped to implement many education reform improvements, some of which Question 2 now seeks to terminate.

    Before reform, many of us educators bristled when we were criticized for practicing the “subtle bigotry of low expectations.” As we implemented the Education Reform Act and its research-based strategies, we realized that we indeed had held low expectations for our students, especially students of color and students with disabilities.

    Education reform’s curriculum frameworks, developed by Massachusetts teachers, clearly set higher academic expectations standards for all students. And the Legislature provided continuous higher levels of funding to ensure students were able to achieve them.

    At the same time, many educators made dire predictions about the negative impacts of the more rigorous state-approved curriculum frameworks and the common MCAS testing: Dropout rates will soar! Graduation rates will plummet! Education quality will suffer!

    Guess what? The data clearly show the opposite. High school teachers and students have met higher expectations. Dropout rates for all students, including Black and Hispanic students, have dramatically declined. Graduation rates for all students, including students of color, have increased greatly. Between 2007 and 2023, 35,525 more students (up 140%) took Advanced Placement courses and tests, with great success.

    Newspaper articles, readers’ comments and TV ads have given me the impression that many voters may not have examined key MCAS-related documents, like Curriculum Frameworks in English Language Arts and Mathematics , samples of MCAS tests , grade-specific diagnostic reports, and the three-appeal processes that over 11,000 high students have used in place of Grade 10 MCAS scores.

    When asked what will replace the MCAS requirement, the Massachusetts Teachers Association indicates that grades will become the primary measure of students’ academic proficiency.  Let’s further examine that remedy.

    Courses: If Question 2 eliminates the requirement, our state will require that high school graduates pass exactly zero academic courses. State law requires students to take — not pass — just two courses: history/civics and physical education. Most Massachusetts high schools will offer three different levels of courses, ranging from the more to the less rigorous. Grades for leveled courses are a much lower standard than the MCAS proficiency level that is the same metric for all students who are tested on the same, not differing, curriculum content.

    Tests : The tests that 18,000 high school teachers create and administer will lack the validity, reliability and security of the MCAS.

    Grades : The state’s 405 high schools develop their own grading systems. Research has consistently shown grades to be inconsistent and unreliable measures of student performance . Grading methodology varies from teacher to teacher, and grades themselves tend to include a mix of nonacademic factors, such as student behavior, class participation, and extra credit. Plus, grade inflation has picked up since the start of the pandemic.

    The same letter grade in one school or even grades among the same subject-matter classes in the same school are not equal. In many high schools, the passing grade is a D-. Those students who have earned a D- in their school’s lowest-level courses will receive the same diploma as those students who have earned As in higher-level, more rigorous courses.

    Students can take MCAS tests multiple times, whereas final exams don’t allow retake opportunities. While students currently have several opportunities to obtain their diploma through appeals, it is uncommon for high schools to provide appeal processes for teachers’ exams.

    Additionally, educators must develop an educational proficiency plan to help support those high school students who do not meet expectations (or pass) the Grade 10 MCAS exam. Will Question 2 terminate these requirements as well?

    In summary, one might think that voting yes on Question 2 is progressive. The facts show that a yes vote is regressive. It returns education in all our high schools back to the practices we had reformed and improved.

    Would we consider it to be good medical practice if our doctors stopped using current medicines and procedures and returned to those less effective ones? I hope that we can all agree that we want to provide our students the best educational preparation possible. Your no vote on Question 2 clearly will help do that.

    James Caradonio is the former superintendent of Worcester Public Schools .

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Opinion/Guest column: Vote no on Question 2 to preserve state's education standards

    Related Search

    Education Reform ActQuestion 2 impactAdvanced placement coursesWorcester public schoolsTelegram & GazetteLegislature

    Comments / 37

    Add a Comment
    jil
    1d ago
    We’ve dumbed down our education standards already - we need to actually increase the MCAS expectations. Kids in China, India & Russia aren’t being taught gender identity- they’re taught math … we need to bring back excellence
    D U
    1d ago
    Teacher's union is for it, so I'm against. Have you forgotten COVID so soon? Damaged a generation that was not at risk, and they knew it. Give 1 in 10 teachers at risk a pass, the union never. Shameful.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Salem shop claims aura photos show you and your spiritual energy
    CBS Boston1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Snow In Forecast For Part Of United States On Monday
    The Spun1 day ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily6 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz22 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz20 hours ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune20 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy