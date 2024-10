Opinion/Guest column: Standing up for yes on Question 3

The health risks of sitting for extended periods of time are well documented.

Diabetes, depression, poor heart health and bad circulation are a few potential problems that I was aware of when I started driving for Uber and Lyft. Then as the days went on, and my shifts got longer, I soon discovered another consequence of prolonged and excessive sitting: arthritis.

Even though I’m only 40, my doctor gave me that distressing diagnosis and worse. I needed a hip replacement, he said, and if I wanted to avoid more failing, arthritic joints, I needed to stand up and move around far more than I was.

That wasn’t the most practical advice, though. I spend 10, 11, even 12 hours a day sitting, with few breaks to stand and stretch, because that’s how many hours I have to drive these days to survive. Many of us are working late nights and early mornings, sometimes seven days a week.

Sixty-plus hours of driving a week also means I put a lot of wear and tear on my car and gas in my tank, which I am not reimbursed for. I also do not receive health insurance from my job.

When you take these expenses into account, many of us actually earn less than the minimum wage, even though this is often our main job. Though the public may see rideshare driving as a side gig, at least one study recently showed that 80% of the rides are conducted are by drivers who are behind the wheel full time, if not more.

Our incomes aren’t the only pressure, either. We’re constantly afraid that we might get deactivated from the apps we depend on to support our families. It can be really hard if it happens for a day, but life-altering if it's permanent, especially for drivers who take on tens of thousands in debt for a vehicle. I have spoken to many drivers who were deactivated suddenly and could not work for months. What would happen to my family and my home if I was deactivated?

I support my wife and my nephew, who has Huntington’s disease and is on a feeding tube. I’m so worried about my ability to pay for housing that I’ve purchased a passenger van, not only to increase the number of rides I’m able to perform, but also in case I need temporary shelter if I’m no longer able to afford my rent.

I say this not to ask for your pity or sympathy, but to ask for your vote.

Question 3 will finally allow rideshare drivers like me the option to form a union. Unlike millions of men and women at jobs across Massachusetts, we don’t currently have that option. The option alone won’t guarantee better earnings, of course, but it will give us a chance to stand up, figuratively, and negotiate improvements.

With the ability to form a union, I can join with other rideshare drivers to bargain collectively to improve our health, safety and our livelihoods. Please join me, and thousands of rideshare drivers, in voting yes on Question 3, so thousands of drivers like me can spend more time standing up literally, too.

Chiem Klot lives in Worcester and drives for Uber and Lyft .

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Opinion/Guest column: Standing up for yes on Question 3