    Opinion/Guest column: UMass' Nobel win reflects state's life sciences ecosystem

    By Dr. Michael F. Collins,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jz2J6_0wO3B2gZ00

    This month Massachusetts and the state’s life sciences ecosystem, often called the envy of the world, are once again in the global gaze.

    The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Victor Ambros of UMass Chan Medical School and Gary Ruvkun of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital for discovering microRNA, the uniquely short RNA molecules that are now understood to control gene expression, helping cells regulate the kinds and amounts of proteins they produce.

    The 2024 prize marks the second Nobel in as many decades for the commonwealth’s only public medical school.

    In 2006, Craig Mello of UMass Chan shared the prize with Andrew Fire of Stanford for co-discovering RNA interference. The 2006 prize was instrumental in sparking the administration of then-Gov. Deval Patrick to announce an unprecedented initiative: a $1 billion, 10-year infusion of investment in life sciences across Massachusetts with the express goal of securing the state’s position as a world leader in biotechnology. The portion of that initiative awarded to UMass Chan resulted in numerous legacy advancements, including the creation of the RNA Therapeutics Institute .

    That bold investment is paying dividends to this day. Gov. Maura Healey’s current proposal to reauthorize the life sciences initiative with a $1 billion investment in the coming decade should be authorized to ensure that Massachusetts’ brightest minds and most innovative companies have the resources to fulfill their greatest potential — pursuing new therapies and conducting cutting-edge science to advance the human condition.

    One can only imagine the response if, three decades ago, we had testified before Congress, encouraging legislators to invest in a tiny, microscopic worm as a means of improving human health. Surely, we would have been ridiculed as out-of-touch academics. And yet, in the ensuing years, research conducted on that tiny worm, known as C. elegans, has unearthed discoveries worthy of four Nobel Prizes and eight Nobel gold medals.

    New therapies and knowledge are among the most meaningful returns on investment in science. American taxpayers should take immense pride in this and support additional investments by our federal and state lawmakers.

    That some of these Nobel-winning discoveries have been made by faculty of the commonwealth’s only public medical school is noteworthy, as UMass Chan has achieved new heights and notoriety in recent years that could only have been a dream in its founding days, merely half a century ago.

    The seriousness of purpose among our faculty, students and department chairs, coupled with the careful stewarding of strategic goals and state resources, has resulted in a leading-edge medical school whose faculty members garner more research funding from the National Institutes of Health than many other entire states; that is ranked best in the Northeast for primary care education and a top place to work; that has established two new regional campuses and opened three new buildings including a Veterans Affairs clinic; that has recruited renowned faculty who remain true to our founding missions; and, now, that has earned two Nobel Prizes since 2006.

    Time has proven the value of science. Discoveries — made in labs in the 1990s and honored by the 2006 and 2024 Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine — have yielded therapies for certain types of cancer, metabolic diseases, viral infections and neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s diseases, multiple sclerosis, ALS and Huntington's disease. Translating fundamental biological discoveries to improve human health inevitably takes time, and with reliable investment, intellect and patience, has proven to reliably yield dividends of great impact for society.

    While progress in biomedical research offers hope to patients and families around the globe, our work is far from finished. Too many diseases lack cures or effective treatments. Massachusetts’ life sciences ecosystem, where vibrant private/public partnerships, academic powerhouses and venture capital investment are robust, is ideally poised to advance discoveries and, in so doing, benefit patients, expand human knowledge and enrich our economy.

    Let our beloved commonwealth not squander this 2024 Nobel moment. We owe it to the world to invest in the opportunities before us.

    Dr. Michael F. Collins is chancellor of UMass Chan Medical School and senior vice president for health sciences for the University of Massachusetts.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Opinion/Guest column: UMass' Nobel win reflects state's life sciences ecosystem

