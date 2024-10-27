Cuts to Mass. healthy-food program for low-income residents frustrate families, farmers

WORCESTER ― Once the state implements cuts to the Healthy Incentives Program on Dec. 1, a move administrators deem necessary to ensure the program runs throughout the year, Maria Diaz will not be able to purchase the crunchy red apples her son Brayden loves to eat.

“It will be financially hard to buy food for my family of six,” Diaz said. The Worcester resident is a regular at the Beaver Brook Farmers Market on Chandler Street, where she loads up on fresh vegetables and fruits using her SNAP benefits card to make the purchases.

Currently up to $80 a month — the limit for households with six people or more — will be reimbursed to the card for purchases of local fruits and vegetables from farm vendors. Participants can then use the reimbursement to purchase other SNAP-eligible items.

But come December, the cap will be cut to $20 a month.

“But I’ll come anyway," Diaz said. "It’s good to have healthy food.”

“This is a fantastic program,” said David Reed, executive director of Central Mass Grown , a nonprofit that represents more than 100 small farms in Worcester County. “This has meant free healthy fruits and vegetables for our neighbors experiencing food insecurity, and financial support for small local farms, some who say 50% of their income is made through the HIP program.”

According to the program website , two-person households can get up to $40 a month, three- to five-person households are eligible for up to $60 a month and families of six or more are eligible for $80. Expenditures must be made at farm stands, farmers markets and mobile markets, and when families participate in a Community Supported Agriculture share program.

Gov. Maura Healey requested the Legislature fund the program at $25 million for the current fiscal year, but the final budget that passed the Legislature and was signed by the governor cut down the appropriation to $15 million. The reduction to $20 a month in HIP benefits, regardless of household size, was announced Oct. 17.

“It will impact every farm that participates in the program,” said Brent Tharrett of the 200-acre Oakdale Farm in Rehoboth .

“We know how critical the Healthy Incentives Program is to families and farmers in Massachusetts,” said Jeff McCue, commissioner of the Department of Transitional Assistance, which administers the program in cooperation with the state Department of Agricultural Resources. “We are restructuring the program to ensure it can continue to operate year-round within the current funding level, to allow ongoing support for families and farmers to plan.”

“The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is committed to preserving this critical program that benefits families and farmers in Massachusetts and supports measures being taken by our partners at the Department of Transitional Assistance to ensure it will be able to continue operating year-round,” said Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle.

David Harper, owner of Harper’s Farm and Garden in Lancaster , said the looming cuts will prompt him to rethink his spring planting schedule and which farmers markets to attend. The Beaver Brook market in Worcester is huge for HIP benefits, Harper said, calculating that 80% of the shoppers use SNAP benefits, WIC benefits or senior farmers market coupons to make their purchases.

“This will be a huge change for many families. We’re seeing a bigger need this year, with food costs going up. The reimbursements have helped a lot of families,” Harper said.

Harper said the cuts may compel him to bring less food to sell to Worcester residents, or to concentrate more on his wholesale business and less on produce for individual consumers.

“It will be a big problem,” said Scott Johnson who runs Fay Mountain Farms , a municipally owned farm in Charlton, with his son.

At a time of growing food insecurity, it seems counterintuitive to be cutting the program rather than investing in it, said Gwen Weissinger, marketing and communications coordinator at Worcester's Regional Environmental Council . As a worker in a nonprofit, she said she has noticed a staggering rate of food insecurity in Massachusetts, a rate that is increasing.

Linda Morse, a member of the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Worcester, said she was at the inception of the idea for the HIP reimbursement program back in 2017.

At first she was just an advocate, but now she is a participant, having qualified for SNAP benefits.

“It’s a great program,” Morse said, as she eyed mushrooms from the Southeast Asian Collation of Central Massachusetts. At $12 a pound, Morse was ready to buy a small bagful to flavor her salads and stir fries.

Jayda Wright, a Worcester mother of two, learned about the HIP program after her neighbor convinced her to go to market together. Her youngsters love when she brings home fresh fruits. Her daughter opts for the strawberries and raspberries and her son chows down on the sweet, locally grown corn.

“We need the fresh vegetables and fruits,” Wright said.

Massachusetts is home to about 7,200 farms that occupy more than a half-million acres of land. Of those, almost half are located in four contiguous counties: Worcester County is home to 21% and Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties share another 28%.

“I’m deeply disappointed that the Healthy Incentives Program was not fully funded this year, necessitating a cut in benefits to those who utilize this incredible program,” said U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Worcester.

“Surely, given the millions and millions of dollars our federal delegation brings into our commonwealth each year, we can find money in our state budget to make up the difference, so this successful program continues to support hungry families and the local farmers who provide us with the best produce around. Massachusetts has proven to the country that this successful model works — we can’t turn our backs now,” he said.

Massachusetts legislators are also weighing in on the cuts announced this month.

“We were caught off-guard when it was first announced. We were told the same day as the farmers and consumers,” said Rep. David LeBoeuf, D-Worcester, a member of the Food Systems Caucus in the Legislature, who was at the Beaver Brook market on Friday morning. “We are asking the Senate and House to add funding to a future supplemental budget. It’s an important program and doesn’t make sense to downsize it.”

Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, expressed her disappointment at the projected cuts and supports maintaining the program at its current reimbursement levels.

“I believe strongly that everyone deserves fresh, healthy food. HIP has been successful at improving Massachusetts families’ access to healthy food,” Rausch said in a written statement.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Sutton, when asked about the cuts, pointed to the money being spent by the administration to feed newly arrived residents in the emergency shelter system.

"The Healthy Incentives Program is critical to providing those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables. But this program, like many other state-funded programs, is feeling the effects of a $4 billion emergency shelter system in which each migrant in the program is provided $64 per day for food,” Fattman said.

Fattman predicted that many programs in Massachusetts will face similar shortfalls due to the expense of the emergency shelter system.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Cuts to Mass. healthy-food program for low-income residents frustrate families, farmers