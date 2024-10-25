Open in App
    Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    That's the spirit: Exhibit moves between worlds at Peabody Essex Museum

    By Margaret Smith, Worcester Magazine,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loDUj_0wLR6GMU00

    With the low, softly-lit lights, ornate wallpaper and distant, beckoning voices, you will feel as if you have in fact stepped into the receiving room of a seer.

    Someone who, as the name suggests, has a gift of sight, and sound, to a place where we will all eventually go, and where perhaps someone we love awaits. But if the seer just might be able to summon them, through powers only a seer can possess, that wait might feel as long, as aching, or as lonely as it does for us, here, on this side of a dark and oblique veil between two worlds.

    And if you've ever sought a way to draw aside that veil, even just for a fleeting glimpse, you needn't feel alone, or foolish. It's a fundamental human impulse, and one that in the 19th and early to mid 20th centuries gave rise to an entire profession dedicated to putting the living in touch with those departed from this life.

    More: First Person: for Joanna MacGugan, bonds of friendship in paranormal investigations

    "Conjuring the Spirit World: Art, Magic and Mediums," on view at Peabody Essex Museum, takes visitors in body and spirit on a journey through this curious age, in which dwelled magicians who simply charmed and entertained their audiences, and mediums claiming the power to summon messages from beyond the grave.

    They are movements with deep roots in the ancient past, and many cultures, but for whom the way was paved during the Victorian era, when rituals of mourning in western culture became increasingly elaborate.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5BQj_0wLR6GMU00

    With paintings, posters, stage apparatuses, film and myriad mysterious objects, the exhibit creates an effect like swirling ectoplasm, drawing the visitor into strange realm of near-equal parts religion, in the form of spiritualism; claims of clairvoyance, and not a little showmanship.

    The exhibit is also a journey through the immense political and social changes of the time, of tensions wrought by inequities of class, race and gender, of rapid industrialization, and of advances in science and medicine that began to challenge death's often premature grip.

    As you stroll through this peculiar passage in history, you may notice something quite striking: the number of advertisements for female oracles, soothsayers and psychics such as Margery the Medium, and perhaps most famously, the Fox Sisters.

    This is no cosmic accident. In a time when demands for women's rights began to grow, the world of the medium offered women and girls a way to appear in public as the center of attention minus unwanted stigma. And, not unlike the adolescent girls of Salem some 300-odd years ago, mediumship gave its female practitioners a type of power and authority that might not otherwise be granted to them.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvRGA_0wLR6GMU00

    In truth, the exhibit illuminates stories of real people who were haunted by loss. The great magician and illusionist Harry Houdini and young Maggie Fox, of the Fox Sisters fame, were both visited by tragedy.

    Despite the themes of bereavement, and a spooky touch of the occult, the exhibit also features some levity. Consider stopping by a video of Anton James Andresen, "official" magician of Salem. He offers a deck of cards. As he flourishes them, you think you see a word. Can his ghostly stylus write the word you have just read? (Maybe. But, you'll find no spoilers here.)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nFMh_0wLR6GMU00

    Andresen and fellow Evan Northrup offer magic shows to thrill and delight noon to 3 p.m. on select Saturdays during the exhibit's run.

    If all this seems like a curious throwback to a vanished age, the exhibit reminds us of the popularity of Ouija boards.

    All taken together, the exhibit does not make an argument for or against claims of supernatural abilities, or of a dimension populated with people or animals no longer present in a physical form. Perhaps that dimension lies only in the hearts of those who remember them. But as the exhibit shows, there have always been many such hearts.

    "Conjuring the Spirit World: Art, Magic and Mediums" is on view through Feb. 2 at Peabody Essex Museum, East India Square, 161 Essex St., Salem. Museum admission $12 (library discount) to $40 (two-day pass.) Free to museum members, 16 and under and other exemptions. More info and related programs: pem.org.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: That's the spirit: Exhibit moves between worlds at Peabody Essex Museum

