    Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to DCU Center with new tour of 'The Lost Christmas Eve'

    By Richard Duckett, Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    WORCESTER — The multiple-platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra released "The Lost Christmas Eve," the third album of its famous Christmas trilogy, 20 years ago in 2004.

    Like the previous two rock operas conceived by the group's late founder and mastermind Paul O'Neil , "The Lost Christmas Eve" is a musical tale of loss and redemption, this time focusing on a businessman who years ago had abandoned his newborn son to a state-run institution and is consumed with regret as he contemplates his life on Christmas Eve.

    "The story is a little bit heavier and deeper than the other two,"' said Trans-Siberian Orchestra drummer Jeff Plate during a recent telephone interview, "but the end of the story — it's a good ending. It's a happy ending."

    'Pyrotechnics, lasers, and incredible storytelling'

    Trans-Siberian Orchestra is taking its annual holiday tour on the road with a production of "The Lost Christmas Eve" for the first time since 2013.

    "The Lost Christmas Eve" will be at the DCU Center for two performances 3 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 30. After the rock opera is performed in the first set, the second set will feature the group's greatest hits and fan favorites. Trans-Siberian Orchestra said in an announcement that audiences can expect a "dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. "

    There will be several happy outcomes as the tour, running Nov. 13 to Dec. 30 with East Coast and West Coast productions and casts visiting over 70 cities in total, makes its way.

    In addition to this being the 20th year anniversary of the release of "The Lost Christmas Eve," the annual tour will reach its 20 millionth concertgoer this year. And as the group gives at least $1 from every ticket sold to charitable causes, this year it will surpass $20 million donated to charity.

    "It's really pretty cool," Plate said.

    Also, to commemorate its 20th anniversary, Rhino has released special vinyl pressings of "The Lost Christmas Eve."

    'An instant hit'

    Plate has been with Trans-Siberian Orchestra since its beginning. Prior to that, he lived in Worcester for a couple of years in the 1980s, he said.

    From upstate New York, "I knew I had to get to a bigger place." He played in cover bands, "Top 40s stuff, some weddings." Plate liked his time here. "Worcester is a nice little city."

    Then he moved to the South Shore in the Boston area to continue trying to advance his performing and became friends with singer Zak Stevens. Plate later joined Stevens as a member of the progressive metal band Savatage. The band was managed by O'Neil, who had a background as a producer and manager of bands such as Aerosmith and Humble Pie.

    O'Neil co-wrote "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" an instrumental medley of " God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen " and the Ukranian song " Shchedryk " that was recorded by Savatage in 1995.

    "That became an instant hit," Plate said.

    O'Neil had an idea for a three-album Christmas project to be recorded by a new American progressive rock group. He had a fascination with Christmas since growing up in New York City as one of 10 siblings. The stories center on a young angel sent to Earth on Christmas Eve to bring back what is best representative of humanity.

    He got the green light for the trilogy from Atlantic Records, and went on to from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which was comprised of several members of Savatage including Plate and guitarist Al Pitrelli, who is now TSO's music director.

    Combining rock, classical elements

    The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a progressive rock band in the style of forerunners such as the former British group The Nice, combining rock with classical elements, but the TSO storytelling and scope was very ambitious. The Christmas trilogy was "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" — including the Savatage recording of "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo — (1996), "The Christmas Attic" (1998), and "The Lost Christmas Eve." "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" became one of the best selling Christmas albums of all time in the United States. The group has made seven studio albums altogether that have sold 10 million copies.

    Meanwhile, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" with music from the first two albums and a new storyline, first appeared as a Trans-Siberian Orchestra TV special on Fox in 1999 and was subsequently picked up by PBS as an annual special and released as a DVD.

    Trans-Siberian Orchestra has varied its touring shows. The first tour was in 1999 with “Christmas Eve and Other Stories." From visiting a few venues in 1999, the tours soon became multi-city spectacles. In 2012 and 2013 the band staged “The Lost Christmas Eve,” and in 2014 hit the road with “The Christmas Attic.” The last couple of years the group featured a stage-adapted “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

    However, the group was shaken to its foundations in 2017 when O'Neill, 61, died suddenly. But it was decided that the shows would go on.

    Plate said O'Neil's management and family thought the 20th anniversary would be good time to bring back "The Lost Christmas Eve" for 2024.

    "Paul had been kicking the idea around for several years (of bringing back "The Lost Christmas Eve")," Plate said. "Paul unfortunately passed away in 2017. Even at that point he was talking about bringing the show back on to the stage. He loved the show."

    Music director Pitrelli said in the announcement of the tour, “When I was working on 'Lost Christmas Eve' with Paul O'Neill, we talked a lot about time. He said that losing money or things wasn't as bad as losing time. Material losses can be recovered, but you can never get time back. That's why he always thought it was never too late to change. Never too late for forgiveness. People can make things right, forgive each other, and reconnect. 'The Lost Christmas Eve' is about that hope: it's never too late for any of us."

    'I'm always surprised'

    Plate was being interviewed before rehearsals for the new tour were due to start in a couple of weeks. "I do not know what the show is going to look like, but TSO is TSO," he said. "We have a certain look. Every year the production comes up with something new. I'm always impressed. I'm always surprised. I know it's going to be a really fantastic show."

    Last year, each of the East/West touring productions had a drummer, bass player, two guitarists, an electric violinist, a string section of about seven players, and 10 to 12 singers.

    Plate will be part of the East Coast tour coming to the DCU Center. Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been a regular visitor here with its annual shows for a number of years.

    The tours have been split into two casts since 2000. Even so there are many performances coming up. "At the end of the tour, each show day is a double show day," Plate said.

    "The schedule is grueling. But at the end of the day it's worth it. Trust me, I'm a little tired when the tour's over but it's a good feeling. I'm more impressed with our crew. The show is always up flawlessly."

    Plate lives now lives back in the upper New York state area he grew up in and has an 80 acre farm. He has his own band, Alta Reign ("local guys"), which has made two recordings. He also teaches drums with students ages "6 to 66 ... I love it."

    As to whether Trans-Siberian Orchestra could bring out any new material in the future, Plate said "Let's just say there are things in the works, but when he (O'Neil) passed it really threw a wrench into everything. That's something that really Paul's family has been dealing with and working towards.

    "In the meantime, the winter tours are so fantastic. We have so much music to choose from. We are set for a very long time."

    Trans-Siberian Orchestra

    When: 3 and 8 p.m. Nov. 30

    Where: DCU Center, 50 Foster St., Worcester

    How much: 3 p.m. show $59.99 to $111.99; 8 p.m. show $59.99 to $99.99. Ticketmaster.com.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to DCU Center with new tour of 'The Lost Christmas Eve'

