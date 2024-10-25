Why's it called that? Mechanics Hall, 167-year fix for giving tradesmen their due

Henry Washburn, a supervisor in his family's wire business, oversaw floors of tradesmen in a sprawling Worcester factory.

On March 19, 1857, he stood before a proud audience at the dedication of a grand building in downtown Worcester, its Renaissance Revival design the handiwork of noted Worcester architect Elbridge Boyden.

Washburn talked of his awe of the new Mechanics Hall and of what it represented.

“May the hand of time and the fates of fortune deal gently with this offspring of our love and labor, for unto succeeding generations do we desire to transmit this building, as an expression of the taste and skill of the mechanics of Worcester…” he said.

While many residents are well aware of Mechanics Hall, perhaps having been to functions or performances over the years (or roller skating?), some are unaware of the building's history. The name is unusual.

Trade associations, with a focus on training workers in various specialties, were common in Britain and the United States in the early to mid-1800s. Many were called mechanics' institutes. The London Mechanics' Institute dates to 1823. The Boston Mechanics' Institute was founded in 1826.

Henry Washburn and his cousin Ichabod Washburn, a wealthy industrialist, helped form the Worcester County Mechanics Association in 1842.

At first, the association worked from rented space, for lectures and the storage of the many technical books it had accumulated.

Worcester was growing into an industrial hub, with Ichabod Washburn and his son-in-law, Philip Moen, creating one of the world's biggest wire companies, Washburn & Moen, later American Steel & Wire.

As the Worcester Historical Museum writes, "By the time of the Civil War, Worcester was considered a paradise for mechanics."

Henry Washburn was a president of the Worcester County Mechanics Association. The first president was William Wheeler. Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified the association's first president.

It didn't take long for the group to flourish. Besides education, cultural activities were part of the offerings.

"By the 1850s, they realized they needed a space of their own and broke ground for Mechanics Hall in 1855 and opened doors in 1857," Kathleen M. Gagne, the executive director of Mechanics Hall, explained this week. "When the hall opened, every part of the building was American-made — an important display of American skill and finished product. The hall itself was an exhibition of Worcester industry. It was a state-of-the-art venue, even including a rudimentary air circulation system."

Over the years, Mechanics Hall, with its large main hall, has been the go-to place for Worcester events. Long before President Bill Clinton spoke there (1998), Charles Dickens (1868) offered wisdom from the hall's stage. In fact, a predecessor to Clinton, President William Howard Taft stopped at Mechanics Hall (1910). Musical artists from Dvorak to Duke Ellington performed there.

The 167-year history of Mechanics Hall includes mention of a wrecking ball, with the worn building becoming a venue for wrestling and roller skating by the 1940s.

By 1950, the trustees could see no way out. In 1952, Judge Carl Wahlstrom, president of the Worcester Mechanics Association, announced that the building was for sale.

After years of uncertainty, the community rallied around the one-time downtown jewel. In the mid-1970s, a $2.5 million fundraising drive yielded a renovated Mechanics Hall. Credibility, and functions, soon returned.

Meantime, the group that predates and still owns the hall, the Worcester County Mechanics Association, recently held its 181st annual meeting.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Why's it called that? Mechanics Hall, 167-year fix for giving tradesmen their due