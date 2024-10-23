Open in App
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Nightmarish neighborhoods: Where to see the best Halloween decorations in Central Mass.

    By Sarah Barnacle, Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    WORCESTER ― The Halloween countdown is on and many in Central Massachusetts have decorated their homes for the spooky season, welcoming visitors to check out their spine-tingling set up ahead of trick-or-treating.

    The Telegram & Gazette asked the public which local neighborhoods put on the best show. From makeshift movies in backyards to haunted walkways, here are some of your suggestions:

    Marlborough

    Nightmare Marlborough . 111 Brimsmead St., Worcester

    The Nightmare Marlborough display is only on for three nights, Oct. 26, 27 and 31, between 6 and 9 p.m. Admission to the small, haunted house will cost visitors one nonperishable food item, which will be donated to a local food pantry.

    Shrewsbury

    Haunted Hillando Halloween Maze , Ski Ward, 1000 Main St., Shrewsbury

    Hi all! Hope @everyone had a great year since we last saw you! As any of you who were stuck in our neighborhood traffic...

    Posted by Sean McNamara on Saturday, September 21, 2024

    This neighborhood attraction has been running several years now, raising funds for Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services . During October, the "maze" is open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. This particular pop-up is very family friendly, as there is a strict rule to keep any gore, blood and weapons from the decorations.

    After last year's event, organizers have made the decision to move the maze from the residential neighborhood. Instead, they've partnered with Ski Ward as a host to alleviate traffic and noise.

    Worcester

    Abe Skelincoln. 345 Lincoln St., Worcester

    You've heard of Abe Lincoln, but what about Abe Skelincoln?

    According to the skeleton's Instagram account , Abe is "just a skeleton putting in an honest day's work serving lewks on Lincoln St." Skelincoln isn't alone. He's got his wife, Mary Skelincoln, by his side and they aren't just out for Halloween but also hang out on Lincoln Street year-round. What's more, the public is encouraged to suggest "lewks" for the pair.

    Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C_CO-rCspcO/

    Cornwell Holiday Display. 26 Dawson Road, Worcester

    The display on Dawson Road runs nightly between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. and the owners ask visitors to park on the same side of the street as the display and walk up the driveway. This particular display also shows a nightly movie.

    Like many displays, the residents of Dawson Road are collecting for charity. There is a donation box on the side of the home with all proceeds going to Why Me & Sherry's House .

    A new inflatable every day keeps the doctor away. That’s how the saying goes right?

    Posted by Cornwell Holiday Display on Sunday, September 29, 2024

    Petrified on Perrot St ., 10 Perrot St., Worcester

    Ghosts and ghouls attending prom and a pirate ship are just some of the terrifying things on display on Perrot Street. The display is open every night in October.

    Santos Family Light Show . 60 Pasadena Parkway, Worcester

    The Santos Family Display comes with its own soundtrack. Visitors are encouraged to tune into 98.1 FM for the lightshow.

    The Giza family created this Wild West scene at their home as part of Terror on Tory Fort, a series of outdoor haunted...

    Posted by Worcester Magazine on Tuesday, October 17, 2023

    Terror on Tory Fort . Tory Fort Lane, Worcester

    Head on over to Tory Fort Lane for a multiyard haunting this October. This series of outdoor decorations are on display between 6 and 9 p.m. every evening in October. The neighborhood will also be collecting donations for Why Me and Sherry's House.

    Wicked on Wedgewood . 34 Wedgewood Road, Worcester

    The residents of Wedgewood Road and Tarrytown Lane go all out, decorating their homes in all things creepy.

    If you're planning on visiting any of these displays, remember to only visit homes participating and stick to well-lit areas.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Nightmarish neighborhoods: Where to see the best Halloween decorations in Central Mass.

