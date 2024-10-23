Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Dave's Hot Chicken is coming to Worcester. What to know

    By Catherine Messier, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    (This story was updated to change or add a photo or video.)

    A chicken chain restaurant is bringing the heat to Worcester.

    Dave's Hot Chicken , a casual chain known for its Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sandwiches, is set to open its newest Massachusetts's location this Friday, Oct. 25.

    Back in 2017, three friends started Dave's in an East Hollywood parking lot with some folding tables and a portable fryer. Now, their childhood dream has reached national fame with various celebrity investors and nearly 200 restaurants across the country.

    The new Dave's location will be the tenth in Massachusetts, but the first in Worcester County. The restaurant, located at 41 Park Ave., Worcester, will open be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 11 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday.

    More in fast food: Raising Cane's new Framingham restaurant seeks managers to accommodate 2025 opening

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hy2kv_0wIOVlNn00

    Where to get Dave's Hot Chicken in MA

    Can't wait until Friday? Here are the nine other Dave's Hot Chicken locations in Massachusetts :

    • Boston (District Ave.) - 10 District Ave., Unit C-10, Boston
    • Boston (City Place) - 123 Stuart St., Boston
    • Braintree - 30 Forbes Blvd., Braintree
    • Chelmsford - 40 Drum Hill Road, Chelmsford
    • Framingham - 341 Cochituate Road, Suite 2, Framingham
    • Medford - 616 Fellsway, Medford
    • Newton - 141 Needham St., Newton
    • Saugus - 890 Broadway, Saugus
    • Woburn - 300 Mishawum Road STE 400, Woburn

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2twJ_0wIOVlNn00

    This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Dave's Hot Chicken is coming to Worcester. What to know

    Related Search

    BroadwayDave'S hot chickenRestaurant openingsFast foodHot chickenDistrict Ave.

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Stayhumble
    2d ago
    OMG🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Popular Massachusetts Eatery Serves The 'Most-Loved Dish' In The State
    WXKS Kiss 1081 day ago
    Jimmy John's new sandwich bun: a giant pickle. How to get the 'Picklewich'
    Worcester Telegram & Gazette2 hours ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Popular Deli Item Recalled In Massachusetts Poses Risk Of 'Fatal' Infection
    WXKS Kiss 1083 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Burglar Crawls Through Drywall to Rob 3 Massachusetts Businesses in Daring Heist
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Easy Lemon Cream Cheese Dump Cake Using Only 4 Ingredients: A Citrusy and Creamy Delight
    Recipe Roundup27 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Georgia measure would cap increases in homes’ taxable value to curb higher property taxes
    The Current GA8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy