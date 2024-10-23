Dave's Hot Chicken is coming to Worcester. What to know

(This story was updated to change or add a photo or video.)

A chicken chain restaurant is bringing the heat to Worcester.

Dave's Hot Chicken , a casual chain known for its Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sandwiches, is set to open its newest Massachusetts's location this Friday, Oct. 25.

Back in 2017, three friends started Dave's in an East Hollywood parking lot with some folding tables and a portable fryer. Now, their childhood dream has reached national fame with various celebrity investors and nearly 200 restaurants across the country.

The new Dave's location will be the tenth in Massachusetts, but the first in Worcester County. The restaurant, located at 41 Park Ave., Worcester, will open be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 11 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday.

Where to get Dave's Hot Chicken in MA

Can't wait until Friday? Here are the nine other Dave's Hot Chicken locations in Massachusetts :

Boston (District Ave.) - 10 District Ave., Unit C-10, Boston

Boston (City Place) - 123 Stuart St., Boston

Braintree - 30 Forbes Blvd., Braintree

Chelmsford - 40 Drum Hill Road, Chelmsford

Framingham - 341 Cochituate Road, Suite 2, Framingham

Medford - 616 Fellsway, Medford

Newton - 141 Needham St., Newton

Saugus - 890 Broadway, Saugus

Woburn - 300 Mishawum Road STE 400, Woburn

