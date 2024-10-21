(This story was updated to add new information.)

FITCHBURG — A suspect in a fatal shooting on Main Street was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police.

Jarrod Hegarty, 32, of 369 Main St., Townsend, is being held without bail in the killing, which occurred about 7 p.m. Sunday outside 360 Main St., a vacant storefront.

A second person was injured in the gunfire.

The confrontation was captured on the surveillance camera of a nearby business. On the video, four men are seen conversing outside of 360 Main St. At one point, one of the men goes into the building and returns moments later, shooting at the others, the video shows. Two of the men were hit; six shots were fired, according to authorities.

A section of downtown Fitchburg was blocked by police into Monday morning.

Hegarty and one of the other men, who wasn't hit, retreated into 360 Main St., a two-story building, after the shooting. State and Fitchburg police surrounded the building. By 1 a.m., after nearly five hours, they both had surrendered to police, authorities said.

Hegarty is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm without an identification card.

He was arraigned in Fitchburg District Court Monday and ordered held without bail. A not-guilty plea was entered. He is due to return to court next week. Lawyer Richard J. Farrell Jr. represented Hegarty at the arraigment.

The victim was identified in court as Joshua Bell, 32.

Fitchburg and state police are continuing the investigation.

The second gunshot victim was in stable condition, according to the district attorney.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: One shot to death in downtown Fitchburg; suspect in custody after standoff