Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Massachusetts Voter Guide: Jonathan Zlotnik vs. Bruce Chester

    By Kinga Borondy, Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wc5Lj_0wFKoesw00

    Democrat Jonathan Zlotnik is seeking a seventh term in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, representing the 2nd Worcester District. The district includes Ashburnham, Gardner, Templeton and part of Winchendon. Zlotnik is facing a challenge from Republican Bruce Chester. Both men live in Gardner.

    Because the issue of immigration and migrants in Massachusetts was discussed by one of the candidates, the Telegram & Gazette asked the governor’s office to clarify who qualifies for emergency assistance under the state’s 1983 right-to-shelter law.

    This was the response from Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for the governor: "Eligibility for EA (emergency assistance) shelter is conditioned on at least one household member being a citizen, a noncitizen lawfully admitted for permanent residence, or permanently residing under color of law (PRUCOL). PRUCOL means that the household must be living in the United States with the knowledge and consent of the Department of Homeland Security, and whose departure DHS does not contemplate enforcing. One example of PRUCOL is someone with a pending asylum application."

    Jonathan D. Zlotnik, Democrat

    Zlotnik has held the 2nd Worcester District seat since he was elected in 2012, just months after his graduation from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell with a degree in history.

    “I take a pragmatic approach rather than an ideological approach to the job, aiming for a more centrist stance,” Zlotnik said. That involves collaborating with representatives in nearby districts to ensure a wider impact. He said, for example, that he has partnered with Republican Rep. Kimberly Ferguson of Holden on issues over the years.

    He said that in districts like his, with a limited commercial base, projects that address infrastructure, housing and education need federal and state government investment.

    Zlotnik pointed to the replacement of leaky water mains in Winchendon and Ashburnham.

    “There was no way the communities could have afforded to complete the project without state aid,” Zlotnik said.

    Finding money for roads, bridges and sewers is central to Zlotnik’s approach.

    “Without infrastructure, there is no economic development opportunities,” Zlotnik said.

    During his 12 years at the State House, Zlotnik helped craft the Student Opportunity Act, a law that changed the state funding formula for schools, providing more money and a greater focus on equity.

    “That has made a world of difference in the level of state aid,” Zlotnik said.

    He also supported the state's universal school meals program.

    Zlotnik is particularly proud of his work to secure funding for the On-Site Academy at Windy Hill Farm in Westminster, a nonprofit residential treatment and training center for critical-incident stress management strictly for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, emergency room personnel and other first responders.

    “It’s a unique program,” Zlotnik said. “The staff helps first responders deal with trauma. Its care is customized to the community to help them get back to their jobs.”

    When he was first elected, the center did not receive any funding from the state; now it receives more than $1 million a year through a dedicated line item in the budget that Zlotnik worked to make happen.

    In looking toward the next legislative cycle, Zlotnik said the high cost of housing will be a top issue.

    “Rent has doubled for a two-bedroom apartment, and the cost of buying a house has increased three- or fourfold,” Zlotnik said, explaining it’s the single biggest driver of the increased cost of living in Massachusetts. “The increases have priced a lot of people out of the market or pinched their finances.”

    Zlotnik has been instrumental in promoting four housing projects in his districts and eliciting state aid to move them along, including a veterans housing project in Winchendon and the conversion of schools into dwellings in Templeton and Gardner.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlIYa_0wFKoesw00

    Bruce K. Chester, Republican

    Chester is an adjunct professor at Fitchburg State University teaching computer science, cybersecurity and ethics.

    “The most important issue in Gardner is the undocumented immigrants. Many residents feel frustrated,” Chester said. He said the migrants who have come to Massachusetts have affected security and drained community resources.

    “That’s tax money, we’re paying for that.”

    He says the federal government must take responsibility and suggests moving incoming migrants to places where they can be processed and those who could be considered undesirable, including people with criminal records, can be “weeded out” or deported.

    “Some may say it’s a draconian measure; it’s not pleasant but it’s necessary,” Chester said. He said he does not endorse deporting people into dangerous situations but does support directed incoming migrants to immigration centers located outside Massachusetts.

    Chester said he is not anti-immigration but believes those seeking to enter the United States should go through the proper channels.

    “It’s unfair to those who followed the law,” Chester said.

    Chester cited what he described as examples of migrants sucking up the resources ahead of Massachusetts residents.

    On other issues, Chester is a strong supporter of small-business development and returning abandoned or underused properties to the tax rolls to ease the burden on homeowners.

    “We lost a flower shop in Gardner to Fitchburg that was in the city for decades due to zoning issues,” Chester said. It would have been a priority for him, if he had been in office, to work with the local government to find ways to retain the business.

    Another issue close to his heart is local compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The community needs a ramp into the post office and ramps to ensure access to local parks.

    “I would give a friendly nudge to the mayors,” Chester said.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Massachusetts Voter Guide: Jonathan Zlotnik vs. Bruce Chester

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy