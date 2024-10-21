Massachusetts Voter Guide: Jonathan Zlotnik vs. Bruce Chester

Democrat Jonathan Zlotnik is seeking a seventh term in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, representing the 2nd Worcester District. The district includes Ashburnham, Gardner, Templeton and part of Winchendon. Zlotnik is facing a challenge from Republican Bruce Chester. Both men live in Gardner.

Because the issue of immigration and migrants in Massachusetts was discussed by one of the candidates, the Telegram & Gazette asked the governor’s office to clarify who qualifies for emergency assistance under the state’s 1983 right-to-shelter law.

This was the response from Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for the governor: "Eligibility for EA (emergency assistance) shelter is conditioned on at least one household member being a citizen, a noncitizen lawfully admitted for permanent residence, or permanently residing under color of law (PRUCOL). PRUCOL means that the household must be living in the United States with the knowledge and consent of the Department of Homeland Security, and whose departure DHS does not contemplate enforcing. One example of PRUCOL is someone with a pending asylum application."

Zlotnik has held the 2nd Worcester District seat since he was elected in 2012, just months after his graduation from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell with a degree in history.

“I take a pragmatic approach rather than an ideological approach to the job, aiming for a more centrist stance,” Zlotnik said. That involves collaborating with representatives in nearby districts to ensure a wider impact. He said, for example, that he has partnered with Republican Rep. Kimberly Ferguson of Holden on issues over the years.

He said that in districts like his, with a limited commercial base, projects that address infrastructure, housing and education need federal and state government investment.

Zlotnik pointed to the replacement of leaky water mains in Winchendon and Ashburnham.

“There was no way the communities could have afforded to complete the project without state aid,” Zlotnik said.

Finding money for roads, bridges and sewers is central to Zlotnik’s approach.

“Without infrastructure, there is no economic development opportunities,” Zlotnik said.

During his 12 years at the State House, Zlotnik helped craft the Student Opportunity Act, a law that changed the state funding formula for schools, providing more money and a greater focus on equity.

“That has made a world of difference in the level of state aid,” Zlotnik said.

He also supported the state's universal school meals program.

Zlotnik is particularly proud of his work to secure funding for the On-Site Academy at Windy Hill Farm in Westminster, a nonprofit residential treatment and training center for critical-incident stress management strictly for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, emergency room personnel and other first responders.

“It’s a unique program,” Zlotnik said. “The staff helps first responders deal with trauma. Its care is customized to the community to help them get back to their jobs.”

When he was first elected, the center did not receive any funding from the state; now it receives more than $1 million a year through a dedicated line item in the budget that Zlotnik worked to make happen.

In looking toward the next legislative cycle, Zlotnik said the high cost of housing will be a top issue.

“Rent has doubled for a two-bedroom apartment, and the cost of buying a house has increased three- or fourfold,” Zlotnik said, explaining it’s the single biggest driver of the increased cost of living in Massachusetts. “The increases have priced a lot of people out of the market or pinched their finances.”

Zlotnik has been instrumental in promoting four housing projects in his districts and eliciting state aid to move them along, including a veterans housing project in Winchendon and the conversion of schools into dwellings in Templeton and Gardner.

Chester is an adjunct professor at Fitchburg State University teaching computer science, cybersecurity and ethics.

“The most important issue in Gardner is the undocumented immigrants. Many residents feel frustrated,” Chester said. He said the migrants who have come to Massachusetts have affected security and drained community resources.

“That’s tax money, we’re paying for that.”

He says the federal government must take responsibility and suggests moving incoming migrants to places where they can be processed and those who could be considered undesirable, including people with criminal records, can be “weeded out” or deported.

“Some may say it’s a draconian measure; it’s not pleasant but it’s necessary,” Chester said. He said he does not endorse deporting people into dangerous situations but does support directed incoming migrants to immigration centers located outside Massachusetts.

Chester said he is not anti-immigration but believes those seeking to enter the United States should go through the proper channels.

“It’s unfair to those who followed the law,” Chester said.

Chester cited what he described as examples of migrants sucking up the resources ahead of Massachusetts residents.

On other issues, Chester is a strong supporter of small-business development and returning abandoned or underused properties to the tax rolls to ease the burden on homeowners.

“We lost a flower shop in Gardner to Fitchburg that was in the city for decades due to zoning issues,” Chester said. It would have been a priority for him, if he had been in office, to work with the local government to find ways to retain the business.

Another issue close to his heart is local compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The community needs a ramp into the post office and ramps to ensure access to local parks.

“I would give a friendly nudge to the mayors,” Chester said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Massachusetts Voter Guide: Jonathan Zlotnik vs. Bruce Chester