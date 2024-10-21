Isaiah, 6, likes to sing "Bingo" together.

Isaiah is a sweet, cheerful and silly child. Isaiah is playful and active. He loves to watch television shows and sing along. He can quote numerous television series. He enjoys acting out some of the scenes and dancing. Isaiah loves to sing and his new favorite song is "Bingo."

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org .

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Isaiah, 6, a sweet, cheerful and silly child, is playful and active