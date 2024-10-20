Letters to the editor

Sign petition to save whales

Did you know North Atlantic right whales can live up to 70 years in the wild? Unfortunately, many die young due to vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements. The population faces a dire future with only about 360 left, including just 70 reproductive females. These whales have slow reproductive rates, with one calf every seven to 10 years, making recovery unlikely without intervention.

Current regulations to slow vessels in whale habitats apply only to ships 65 feet and longer, leaving smaller vessels unregulated. As a member of MASSPIRG and a lifelong Massachusetts resident, I encourage readers to raise awareness about these threats. I also encourage you to push Rep. Jim McGovern to support the vessel speed rule, proposed by NOAA, which would extend speed limits to vessels 35 feet and longer.

This year alone, five North Atlantic right whales have died due to vessel strikes and entanglements. With your help, we can prevent further losses. Please consider signing the petition at masspirgstudents.org/whales to show support for this crucial rule.

Olivia McClurken, Leominster

Backs Shea for Congress

I am writing to humbly ask that you consider voting for Independent Cornelius Shea for U.S. Congress.

Mr. Shea is running against Jim McGovern. Mr. McGovern has been a member of the United States House of Representatives since 1997, representing Massachusetts's 2nd Congressional District since 2013. I believe it is time to let someone else take the reins.

After conversations I’ve had with Cornelius Shea while he was campaigning, I am convinced he is the man for the job. To find out more about his campaign visit www.shea4congress.com and his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/shea4congress .

Mark Soojian, Leicester

Toolkit for small businesses

Women-owned small businesses are a cornerstone of the Massachusetts economy, contributing to job creation, innovation and overall economic growth. October is National Women’s Business Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the lasting impact of these businesses in our state.

In 2022, in an effort to support women and underrepresented business owners, Treasurer Deb Goldberg launched the Small Business Initiative, which provides Massachusetts business owners with a Small Business Resource Toolkit, empowerment workshops and more.

The toolkit, found at smallbusinessma.org , provides information on how to plan, maintain and grow a successful small business. It ensures entrepreneurs can find helpful resources in one place, including information on business plans, digital marketing, grants, bookkeeping, succession planning and much more. The toolkit also has an interactive map that provides business owners a comprehensive list of reliable resources in their area, from capital providers to technical assistance to business associations.

Building on the resources in the toolkit, SBI’s Small Business Empowerment Series includes free workshops that equip Massachusetts entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills necessary to create a strategy, implement successful planning, and make wise financial choices.

The Small Business Initiative has helped launch new possibilities for countless Massachusetts residents who now have the tools to succeed. By providing this support from the beginning, we hope to ensure greater opportunities for women business owners and others who have been historically underrepresented in the business community.

Liz Gomes, deputy chief of staff, Office of the Massachusetts Treasurer and Receiver General, Boston

Zoning bylaw at Sutton Town Meeting

On Monday at 7 p.m., Sutton Town Meeting attendees will vote on 16 warrant articles including seven Zoning Bylaw articles adding a mandatory affordability percentage to all housing developments over five units and creating a new residential use - Cottage Communities.

Cottage Communities will contain 16 to 24 dwelling units, each with a maximum footprint of 900 square feet and no more than 1,200 total square feet, on a minimum three acres with 50% of the acreage remaining open space, along 100 feet of frontage in Residential Rural (R1), and up to 24 units in Residential-Suburban (R2) and Village (V) zoning districts. Ninety-two percent of Sutton is zoned R1 requiring 80,000 square feet lots, 250 feet of frontage, and private wells and septic systems for a single-family residence. Current nonconforming lots may be buildable under the new bylaw.

M.G.L. Chapter 40b affordable housing requires towns to have a 10% subsidized housing inventory. Sutton’s subsidized housing inventory is currently 55 units (1.5%) with 10% approximating 360 units. The Sutton Housing Authority oversees 40 of these units in the Orchard Apartments Elderly Housing. These bylaws do not address the recently enacted MBTA Communities Act, which requires 181 new dwelling units and accessory dwelling units by right legislation.

All residents are encouraged to review the town warrant, 5-year Housing Production Plan expiring in December 2024, and the 2024 Housing Needs Survey. Visit Suttonma.org for all documents.

Questions can be addressed to the Planning Board through Jen Hager, planning and economic development director, (508) 865-8729.

Christine Watkins, Sutton

Yes on Question 2

Center for Living & Working supports yes on ballot Question 2.

CLW works to ensure individuals with disabilities live independently as equal members in society.

The MCAS hurts people with disabilities. This is significant because high school graduates make more money and have a lower unemployment rate.

CLW employee Amy Thomas, who worked in Massachusetts’ schools, talks about the impact of the MCAS on her students. “Most of my behavioral students struggled with multiple learning issues, sometimes it would take them two hours to complete.”

Support yes on Question 2 to end the requirement for MCAS test for graduation.

Meg Coffin, CEO, Center for Living & Working, Worcester

Amy Thomas, independent living program assistant, Center for Living & Working, Worcester

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Letters to the editor