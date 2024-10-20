Opinion/Guest column: Center at Fitchburg State honors Italian culture

As we celebrate Italian Heritage Month this October, it is fitting to highlight an institution that has become a cornerstone for the Italian American community in Massachusetts: Fitchburg State University's Center for Italian Culture.

Funded by a $1 million endowment from Fitchburg State alumna Amelia Gallucci-Cirio in 1999, the center has been instrumental in preserving Italian heritage, promoting cultural exchange and enriching the lives of students and community members alike for 25 years.

One of the center's most significant contributions has been its unwavering support for students wishing to study abroad in Italy. To date, the center has provided an impressive $300,000 in travel scholarships, enabling countless students to immerse themselves in Italian culture and language. In addition, the center supports faculty scholarship and research. This investment in education goes beyond mere financial assistance; it's an investment in fostering global understanding and personal growth.

Students who receive travel grants from the center’s study-abroad program universally report that studying in Italy changes their perspective on the world. As one student noted, “The CIC's scholarship made it possible to connect with my heritage in ways I never imagined. It wasn't just about learning the language and course content; it was about experiencing the culture firsthand.”

Beyond its scholarship program, the center has established itself as a hub for Italian American culture in Central Massachusetts. Its annual academic and cultural programming has brought a wealth of knowledge to the community. This past year, the center organized presentations on Italian genealogy, guiding attendees through the intricacies of tracing their Italian roots. It also hosted a successful session on obtaining dual Italian citizenship, a topic of increasing interest for many Italian Americans seeking to reconnect with their ancestral homeland.

Perhaps one of the most impactful presentations focused on Italian immigration to the United States. Visiting scholar Joseph Luzzi of Bard College emphasized the importance of exploring our immigrant past. By doing this, Luzzi believes that we not only honor our ancestors but also gain a deeper understanding of our present. He was pleased that the center is doing crucial work in keeping these stories alive.

The center's commitment to preserving Italian American history extends beyond presentations. The CIC Archives project is actively collecting and preserving documents, photographs and oral histories related to Italian American immigration in Central Massachusetts. This initiative ensures that the region's rich tapestry of Italian American experiences will be available for future generations to study and appreciate.

The center supports the work of archival assistant Ross Caputi, who is expanding the scope of the archive’s efforts. Ross believes that "every photograph, letter and story we preserve tells a story of struggle, perseverance and success. The CIC Archives are not just about the past; they're about understanding who we are today."

As we reflect on the contributions of Italian Americans to our nation this October, it's clear that institutions like the Center for Italian Culture play a vital role in maintaining and celebrating this heritage. Through its scholarship programs, cultural events and preservation efforts, the center is not just looking back at history — it's actively shaping the future of Italian American culture in Massachusetts.

The Center for Italian Culture at Fitchburg State University stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Italian Americans in our community. It serves as a bridge between generations, connecting young Italian Americans with their roots while promoting cross-cultural understanding for all. As we celebrate Italian Heritage Month, let us recognize and support the invaluable work of institutions like the Center for Italian Culture, ensuring that the rich tapestry of Italian American culture continues to thrive and enrich our society for generations to come.

Vincent Ialenti is board chairman of the Center for Italian Culture at Fitchburg State University.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Opinion/Guest column: Center at Fitchburg State honors Italian culture