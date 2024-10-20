Worcester County Wonders: Breakfast and a show at Southbridge Municipal Airport

SOUTHBRIDGE — For many the idea of a meal and a show includes dinner and possibly a movie or concert, but in Southbridge it's breakfast and a slew of planes that have been entertaining both locals and pilots from near and far.

"I was raised here," said Ronald Plouffe, airport manager at Southbridge Municipal Airport as he sat at the counter of the Flight Deck. "This was my playground as a kid. A lot has changed, the airplanes as faster and louder than they once were."

Plouffe's older brother was the first to take him up in a plane when he was just 7 or 8. He remembers when the public could come to the top of this hill and pay just $5 for a plane ride. Times have changed but the magic at Southbridge Municipal Airport sitting inside the Flight Deck has not.

The Flight Deck has been open for just six months, after Sarah Lemovitz and her husband, Mike Lemovitz , bought the diner from the Town of Southbridge.

"I submitted my business proposal in February, it was accepted in March, with one stipulation: We had to be open in time for the upcoming Air Show the first week of May," Sarah Lemovitz said.

After weeks of renovations, the Flight Deck opened and the coffee flowed, ushering in a new life and legacy for the diner, which operated previously under several different names and owners. That history is still palpable in the diner as local aviation history hangs from the walls, much of it donated by local patrons.

The Lemovitzes have three daughters, Alex, Avery and Adelyn, nicknamed the "A Team," and they often help out at the diner. Their youngest, Adelyn, dreams of owning her own plane one day.

The diner isn't just a place to grab a bite to eat. The calendar is full of events including an upcoming Halloween party on Oct. 26, and a special fly-in from Santa himself on Nov. 30.

Sitting at the counter, both local and "fly in" patrons rub elbows, sitting on round leather stools, ordering dishes like French toast and omelets. Children's drawings of airplanes hang on the walls next to an original 1950s menu showcasing the names of the diner's Captain's Club. The club now has 50 members who pay an annual fee to have their names up on the wall and perks like free unlimited cups of coffee.

Sipping black coffee from an official Captain's Club mug, Dave Moore of Shrewsbury is working toward getting his commercial pilot license and ultimately a flight instructor certificate.

"This is such a great community," Moore said. "I could fly into Sterling or Worcester, which are actually closer but flying in here, it's different. The casual atmosphere and the diner? It doesn't get better.

"Sometimes it's nice to sit back and reflect about how we as pilots get to essentially strap on a 2,000 lb. metal backpack and fly in the air," he said.

Killian Madden of Worcester not only just earned her pilot license after six years but also just bought her first plane. She said as a child she was inspired by one of her favorite films, "Fly Away Home," the story of a father and daughter in Canada who raise a flock of geese and ultimately teach them how to fly. For her, the best part is the freedom and the view.

"Throughout my time learning how to fly, I wished I'd had a mentor, especially during the lulls, the winter months," she said. "Now that I have my own license, I'll work towards becoming a flight instructor so I can be that mentor for other people interested and learning how to fly."

She isn't the only woman taking to the skies. In fact, more and more females are signing up for flight lessons through Norby Aviation , recently named one of the best flying schools in the country. Standing in the small airport, a female pilot came over the radio announcing her descent onto the runway, before a small Cessna touched down outside the window.

Across from the diner sits a couple of hangars that read " Caradonna Aviation ." Jimmy Caradonna, describes himself as "one of those kids who would have worn a propeller hat" and has always been obsessed with aviation.

"I was doing book reports on the Wright brothers as early as I can remember," he said. "Now, you know, when I wake up in the morning, I'm happy to go to work every day."

Caradonna's hangars are full of both modern and historic airplanes all being worked on, including a 1962 Cessna 182 and a Bonanza.

"We're more than just an airport, more than just a diner, we're several small businesses all supporting one another," Lemovitz added with a smile.

Mary Regan works at the Flight Deck, where the coffee is fresh and food locally sourced.

"This place, the diner, it really connects people to the piloting world," she said with a smile, adding her first time up in the air was recently when a pilot flew in and offered to take her for a ride.

A small plane lands and Lemovitz shouts, "Here comes another fly in," as a small plane lands and two men walk through the small door of the diner. It was the first visit for Mike Emery of Framingham and Mike Smith of Maynard. They had taken off from Minute Man Air Field in Stow earlier in the day and decided to stop in for breakfast and a hot cup of joe.

At another table, Bob Joslyn and Betty Houle sip their coffee, having just flown in from Connecticut. Despite living out of state, they're regulars. Joslyn has been flying into Southbridge since the mid-90's.

"Anywhere within an hour and a half, we've done it all," Houle said, adding the couple have flown to Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and New Jersey, as well as other airports in Massachusetts.

"Pilots love any excuse to fly," Plouffe added. "You meet people from everywhere. Every August we have a pilot come all the way from San Diego, California. His plane has oxygen so he can make it over the Rockies, then he lands here in Southbridge, I drive him to Treehouse Brewing in Charlton and he buys as much beer as he can fit in his plane and back to California he goes."

"It's kind of like motorcyclists, you know? You go for a ride with your buddies and stop somewhere on the road to grab a bite to eat or a cup of coffee," said Lemovitz, who is getting her license to fly. "It's that sort of mentality for pilots."

"There is a saying around here," she added with a chuckle. "They're flying in for a $200 hamburger, considering the fuel and everything else that goes into flying."

Don't worry the cheeseburger is only $11.99 for a single patty and rumor has it, it's absolutely delicious.

T&G engagement editor Sarah Barnacle is getting to know Central Mass. by exploring some of the best places to go and things to do in Worcester County. If you have an idea or suggestion, please email sbarnacle@gannett.com .

