Replacing closed Crystal St. footbridge would cost at least $5M, report to city says

WORCESTER — A pedestrian bridge over rail tracks close to University Park has been closed since a December inspection, and it could cost at least $5 million to do the necessary rebuilding to reopen a bridge.

A report submitted to the City Council's Tuesday agenda by interim Department of Public Works & Parks chair Robert Moylan spelled out the poor condition of the pedestrian bridge connecting Crystal Street with Illinois, South Crystal and Canterbury streets. He concludes reopening the bridge would require a costly rebuilding.

The report states the bridge was closed by DPW after the department was notified of an inspection by the state Department of Transportation Dec. 14 2023.

The city retained a consulting firm to review the bridge and develop repair alternatives. Based on the MassDOT inspection and field observations, it was determined two piers that support staircases on the north and south sides of the bridge had undergone significant structural degradation, requiring the piers to be completely demolished and reconstructed.

The current bridge dates to 1984, a replacement to one that opened in the 1930s. That span was razed in 1982. Then, like now, the bridge was deemed unsafe, in need of costly repairs. When it opened, the current bridge was labeled the Raymond L. Gribbons Bridge, in recognition of a noted outdoorsman.

Rebuilding the bridge would also require the bridge to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards since the bridge is not accessible for pedestrians with motor disabilities. The only alternative would be building elevators on the north and south ends, the report states.

Retrofitting the elevators and new stairs to the existing bridge is technically infeasible and complete reconstruction of the bridge is required, Moylan wrote.

District 4 City Council Luis Ojeda requested a feasibility study on the best course of action to repair or replace the pedestrian bridge July 16.

While pedestrian bridges with elevators of rail tracks like the Crystal Street bridge are uncommon, a cost estimate for rebuilding is difficult to estimate. Moylan wrote an estimate based on a handful of design projects that have similarities to the bridge — a minimum of $5 million.

Moylan wrote he also consulted with the city Department of Transportation and Mobility about pedestrian use of the bridge and was informed there is minimal use. He wrote that there are "reasonably close" alternative routes of the bridge. Pedestrians could .2 miles to use Cambridge Street, Illinois Street and Richards Street or .3 miles to Illinois Street, Gates Street and Walpole Street.

At the July 16 City Council meeting, Ojeda said the bridge was necessary for nearby residents.

"The residents, they need that. It's a long walk either way. It's an easier walk. It would be nice if they fix it or however they're going to repair it," Ojeda said.

While Ojeda said there were some concerns about drug use on the bridge, Ojeda said pedestrians were able to control possible illicit activities on the bridge when it was open.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Replacing closed Crystal St. footbridge would cost at least $5M, report to city says