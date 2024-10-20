Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Opinion/Guest column: Kennedy urges Yes on Question 2

    By Robyn Kennedy,

    2 days ago

    As a Massachusetts state senator, I unequivocally support high educational standards for the students in our public schools. I believe that maintaining rigorous academic expectations is essential for preparing our children for the future. I am voting Yes on Question 2 to eliminate the MCAS requirement for graduation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8qmX_0wEO7o8X00

    During my first term, I have made it a priority to visit all 48 schools in the First Worcester District. Throughout my time in these schools, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to observe our scholars and educators in action. Unfortunately, I have also seen firsthand how the current MCAS graduation requirement places undue pressure on students and creates an unfair barrier to graduation. That’s why I’m supporting Question 2 on the ballot this November.

    As a legislator, I understand it is vital to be able to measure our students’ level of comprehension at each grade level and ensure that all our schools adequately prepare them for lifelong success. Educational assessments can offer insight into student progress and aid in identifying areas where additional support might be needed. They provide valuable data on how students are performing and can help guide instruction. However, in meeting with educators and observing students in the classroom, I know that we have other tools available.

    I have observed students utilizing 21st-century technology such as ST Math, STARS and DIBELS as part of their learning, which can periodically access students’ grasp of the current unit in real time, which allows the educator to intervene immediately when a child is struggling to understand the concept at hand. Additionally, principals can review this data to understand when there is widespread difficulty with a particular topic. Lastly, the superintendent can also access this data for districtwide assessments. This allows both the principal and the superintendent to provide additional support where needed in real time, unlike MCAS, which doesn't even get released until the following school year.

    I have met students who excel in their classes, are actively engaged in their education, and still struggle with the format of standardized tests or experience test anxiety. For these students, the stress of high-stakes testing can be overwhelming, which, compounded by the prospect of not graduating because of a single MCAS score, is a significant and unjust burden. The MCAS scores are not a fair reflection of our students’ abilities or achievements.

    That’s why Question 2 is so important. This measure does not eliminate the MCAS altogether but rather adjusts its role in the graduation process. Voting yes on Question 2 means that the MCAS will no longer be the sole determinant of graduation. Our excellent Massachusetts state frameworks, which have been developed by educators and field experts, are not impacted by this change at all. This approach maintains the high educational standards we value in the commonwealth while also ensuring a fairer and more comprehensive evaluation of each student’s readiness.

    While my focus remains on the promotion of and investment in students and educators in the First Worcester District, as a legislator, I understand that our decisions and legislative actions affect students across the state.  We are responsible for ensuring that every student in the commonwealth has equal access to high-quality education.

    That is why we also need to have a plan to ensure that as we transition away from the MCAS as a graduation requirement, we can be sure that all students are graduating with a more holistic graduation standard that demonstrates our students’ academic achievements and capabilities. Next session, I will join my colleagues, led by Sen. Jason Lewis, the Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Education, in supporting legislation to require all schools to adopt MassCore, a recommended set of courses for high school students.

    According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, MassCore includes four units of English, four units of mathematics, three units of a lab-based science, three units of history, two units of the same world language, one unit of the arts and five additional "core" courses. Additionally, a computer science course that includes rigorous mathematical or scientific concepts and aligns with the 2016 digital literacy and computer science framework can substitute for either a mathematics course or a laboratory science course.

    Implementing this standard high-quality curriculum will ensure that all our students are prepared for their future educational and professional goals and ensure that we can continue to be confident that we are graduating students who are workforce ready, and will enhance production and innovation for employers in the commonwealth.

    Supporting Question 2 is about making sure our educational system works for all our students. It’s about ensuring that we assess our children’s educational progress in a way that reflects the full range of their abilities and achievements, not just their performance on a single test. It’s about providing a more holistic evaluation of student readiness, which aligns with the comprehensive and rigorous standards we’ve set for education in Massachusetts.

    I want to maintain high standards for achievement, and I also want a system that supports each student through their unique educational journey. By voting yes on Question 2, we can achieve both: maintaining rigorous standards while ensuring that every student is evaluated fairly and given the opportunity to succeed based on their full academic record.

    By voting yes on Question 2, we can create a fairer and more balanced approach to education. Vote yes on Question 2 to help ensure that our educational standards remain high while making the graduation process more equitable for every student.

    Robyn Kennedy is state senator for the First Worcester District.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Opinion/Guest column: Kennedy urges Yes on Question 2

    Comments / 40
    Add a Comment
    John Porter
    23h ago
    Honest question here,Why would anyone want to lower or Dumb Down the level of Education for their children? I’ve seen on Social Media how many people have a below average IQ,they struggle the number of States that make up the United States in the Country they live in. Who fought in the Civil War? France and China is the answer given.
    lohn
    1d ago
    teachers haven't taught in decades anyways. just give everyone a participation diploma
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    84-year-old woman with walker injured on escalator at MBTA station
    CBS Boston3 days ago
    Unemployment claims in Massachusetts increased. Here are the latest numbers.
    Cape Cod Times1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Monday's Child: Isaiah, 6, a sweet, cheerful and silly child, is playful and active
    Worcester Telegram & Gazette1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post11 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy