Central Mass. by the Numbers

Cigarettes and other nicotine products will remain available for purchase for ages 21 and over in Worcester for the foreseeable future. The City Council ended consideration of a request from District 4 City Councilor Luis Ojeda for a feasibility report looking into how other Massachusetts municipalities have moved toward eliminating the sale of nicotine products. Ojeda requested the report include data on potential health benefits, best practices used in other communities and any financial impacts. Owners and managers of shops that sell nicotine products, as well as an attorney representing them, spoke against the order.

A group of local business owners are spearheading an initiative that aims to assist local businesses navigate the processes beyond the everyday workings of a business. A mix that includes former City Councilor Tony J. Economou, who has worked as a real estate agent for more than 25 years, and Andrew Serrato Sr., the former longtime owner of Serrato Signs, the group calls itself Embrace Worcester Business. Economou and Serrato said that the grassroots organization looks to iron out the difficulties that businesses face not in workshops and offices but between business owners and local government.

After weighing a five-year lease against retirement, Ed Russo decided it was time to close the kitchen for good at Russo Italian Restaurant. Russo announced the closure on Facebook, explaining that it was a difficult and emotional decision to say goodbye. He wrote on social media, “The restaurant was near and dear to my heart, proudly paying homage to the many generations of my family who lovingly enjoyed food, drink, family and tradition. Recipes used at Russo’s were passed down from my grandparents, and I was blessed and honored to share them with guests.” The restaurant at 65 Water St. opened in 2019.

A masseur is accused of forcing a woman to touch him “inappropriately” during a massage at a health spa that operates in the Auburn Mall. Guangyo Gao, 22, of Shrewsbury is charged with indecent assault and battery of a person over 14. The incident happened Oct. 6 at Liang Health Spa, according to police. Police received multiple 911 calls from a Spanish-speaking woman at the Auburn Mall, according to the statement of facts written by Officer Tyler Bresse. Gao is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 25. An interpreter has been ordered for the next court date.

Whether it's motorists driving through Main Street in Holden or others heading into town from Worcester through Salisbury Street, the words in blue, weathered by time, “Sunnyside Motor Co.,” ring familiar to anyone living in the area. The new- and used-car Ford dealership, a staple in town for 101 years, is set to permanently close Nov. 22 after third-generation owner Daniel Harrington III found no takers for the business. Harrington is ready to retire, with no next generation ready to take over. His grandfather, Dan Harrington Sr., started the business in 1923 on Sunnyside Avenue in Holden.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers