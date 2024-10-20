Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Central Mass. by the Numbers

    By Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    21

    Cigarettes and other nicotine products will remain available for purchase for ages 21 and over in Worcester for the foreseeable future. The City Council ended consideration of a request from District 4 City Councilor Luis Ojeda for a feasibility report looking into how other Massachusetts municipalities have moved toward eliminating the sale of nicotine products. Ojeda requested the report include data on potential health benefits, best practices used in other communities and any financial impacts. Owners and managers of shops that sell nicotine products, as well as an attorney representing them, spoke against the order.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWuHm_0wEO5aqn00

    25

    A group of local business owners are spearheading an initiative that aims to assist local businesses navigate the processes beyond the everyday workings of a business. A mix that includes former City Councilor Tony J. Economou, who has worked as a real estate agent for more than 25 years, and Andrew Serrato Sr., the former longtime owner of Serrato Signs, the group calls itself Embrace Worcester Business. Economou and Serrato said that the grassroots organization looks to iron out the difficulties that businesses face not in workshops and offices but between business owners and local government.

    65

    After weighing a five-year lease against retirement, Ed Russo decided it was time to close the kitchen for good at Russo Italian Restaurant. Russo announced the closure on Facebook, explaining that it was a difficult and emotional decision to say goodbye. He wrote on social media, “The restaurant was near and dear to my heart, proudly paying homage to the many generations of my family who lovingly enjoyed food, drink, family and tradition. Recipes used at Russo’s were passed down from my grandparents, and I was blessed and honored to share them with guests.”  The restaurant at 65 Water St. opened in 2019.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448gj6_0wEO5aqn00

    10/6

    A masseur is accused of forcing a woman to touch him “inappropriately” during a massage at a health spa that operates in the Auburn Mall. Guangyo Gao, 22, of Shrewsbury is charged with indecent assault and battery of a person over 14. The incident happened Oct. 6 at Liang Health Spa, according to police. Police received multiple 911 calls from a Spanish-speaking woman at the Auburn Mall, according to the statement of facts written by Officer Tyler Bresse. Gao is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 25. An interpreter has been ordered for the next court date.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RY4xJ_0wEO5aqn00

    101

    Whether it's motorists driving through Main Street in Holden or others heading into town from Worcester through Salisbury Street, the words in blue, weathered by time, “Sunnyside Motor Co.,” ring familiar to anyone living in the area. The new- and used-car Ford dealership, a staple in town for 101 years, is set to permanently close Nov. 22 after third-generation owner Daniel Harrington III found no takers for the business. Harrington is ready to retire, with no next generation ready to take over. His grandfather, Dan Harrington Sr., started the business in 1923 on Sunnyside Avenue in Holden.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jannette Mercado
    1d ago
    so people vote for let this person trying to control what people like to do. Deal first with alcoholic beverages tha being causing tragedy to my families.
    Michele Plonski
    1d ago
    YA, cause thou Americans have kicked the habit seems all the lose mom an pop businesses are going to invaders who come from smoke filled countries and they only want to open smoke shops. addict our country to their bad habit. AGAIN FB I KNOW FROM MY TIME IN MILITARY STATIONED "OVER SEAS" EVERYONE SMOKES. WE DID A GREAT JOB ILLIMINATING IT TIL NANCY PUT POT ON BALLOT NOW WR'RE STUCK IN CITIES SMELLING LIKE CAT PISS. A SMELL AS BAD AS A CIGARETTE. MY NEIGHBORHOOD LAUNDROMAT WAS PURCHASED BY INDIANS AND CONVERTED TO SMOKE. MOST NEW BUSINESSES ARE SMOKE SHOPS
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Severe Weather & Tornadic Activity Possible Across Parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma
    Angry Ben17 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Massachusetts Restaurant Temporarily Shuts Down After Threats Over Nazi Uniforms
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    Channel 5 News Anchor Doug Meehan Rushed to Hospital After Hosting an Event — Details Here
    Distractify5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Bill Belichick Gets Cozy With 23-Year-Old Girlfriend On Fall Date
    The Spun1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy