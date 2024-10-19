Success at Chicago Marathon gets Charlton's Lucy Harmon a spot in 2026 Boston field

Not that the Harmons of Charlton have shied away from running plenty of miles, but the family has shined primarily in the middle distances.

Len Harmon, who has coached in the Shepherd Hill cross-country/track program for 20 years now, was New England high school champion in the 800 meters. Oldest daughter Bailey was strong in the 200 and 400 at Shepherd Hill, yet sister Cassie did compete in the 2 mile at All-States before a solid college career.

Like his dad, Leo made his mark in two laps around the outdoor oval, setting the 800 record at Widener University in Pennsylvania. And youngest son Eli torched the track in the 400 at Shepherd Hill, and he's now a senior at Assumption.

One can say middle distance has been the family business. Yet Lucy Harmon, at 27 the second youngest who also thrived at middle distance, has decided to go long.

At last Sunday's Chicago Marathon, she convincingly qualified for the 2026 Boston, in just her second official try at 26.2 miles.

"In college, I did not have a desire to run a marathon, but I figured running would be a way to blow off steam," said Harmon, who is in her sixth year teaching fifth grade in Medway.

Harmon ran all three seasons for four years at Shepherd Hill and St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, yet her prime events remained the 1,500 and mile outdoors and the 1,000 indoors. Her best mile was 5:21 in high school, 4:56 in college.

"Blowing off steam" began in April 2021, when Harmon joined the presitigious Greater Boston Track Club. Soon after, she found herself back on the oval, in a USATF New England event at Gordon College in Wenham. She finished her 800 in 2:30 that day.

An ankle sprain that September sidelined Harmon for close to two months, but the following spring, a friend convinced her to run a half marathon.

"If I can do this, I can run a marathon," thought Harmon, who switched in the fall of 2022 to the Tracksmith Boston Harriers.

The following January, Harmon began training in earnest, for the Martha's Vineyard Marathon in May. Ever the competitor from her days in the SWCL and Atlantic 10, she had a hearty goal. "I was hoping to come under 3:30," then a qualifying time for entry in the Boston Marathon.

Her 3:34 didn't leave her totally disappointed, only hungrier to keep hitting the roads. "After Martha's Vineyard, I kind of wanted to prove I could qualify for Boston," she said.

Last April, she acquired a sweet, competitive taste of Boston, yet not in an official capacity. She would serve as a running guide for Andy, a man in his mid-30s with autism, whose mom brought him to Tracksmith headquarters on Newbury Street to join Lucy and other members on their long Sunday runs.

"He's so strong and has run multiple marathons," Harmon said. "It's like no other, such a gift and such a privilege to be his partner for an awesome race, at such a prestigious event."

Andy and Lucy carried out their strategy to near perfection that day and finished in 3:36.

"It was hot, and the hills got a little challegining, but crossing the finish line was an amazing experience," she said.

Can't say Boston ever leaves her mind. Harmon and boyfriend Victor Velazquez, whom she met while running for GBTC, moved from the city a year ago to a house in Hopkinton, just a half mile from the Boston Marathon starting line. She and Velazquez, a veteran of five marathons with a 2:44 best, set out to train for Chicago, her fall shot at qualifying for Boston.

"It was a really hot summer, and we were sweating a lot, so I needed to hydrate and pre-hydrate throughout," said Harmon, who picked up with the weight and strength training. "My weakness is the last 10K, so I had to prepare myself to push through, make sure I'm strong enough.'

During an injury-free summer, she ran 65-70 miles a week at peak, carrying out a plan during which she consulted many, including her dad and former coach.

"Begging, borrowing and stealing," she said. "Victor was really helpful. We sort of planned backward, then figured out how to build up beforehand. We took the Tracksmith workouts and catered to whatever worked best."

The Chicago strategy was fairly simple from the 7:30 a.m. start. Harmon's plan was to hit each mile between 7:20 and 7:40, on pace for a marathon finish in the 3:15-3:20 range. The current Boston qualifying time for Harmon is 3:25.

For the first 20 miles, she maintained a pace between 7:20 and 7:25 for each.

"I felt strong. It was a great opportunity to tour Chicago on foot, and the crowds were great," she said. "I was a little tired until 24 — the last 5K was a little painful. But when I crossed the line, I had a great feeling."

Harmon had a great feeling because she saw she finished in 3:18:30, qualifying for Boston with plenty of time to spare. "It was a goal to qualify before I turned 30," she said, while crediting her intake of water and/or Gatorade every other mile, and supplemented with Maurten gel packs.

While her qualifying time comes after the registration for 2025 Boston, Harmon frets not, knowing there's plenty to enjoy and prepare for between now and '26.

"I want to get more downhill training," she said, and the nearby first mile of the Boston course can provide plenty of that. "Living in Hopkinton has helped us."

She hopes next year's fall marathon will be in Philadelphia, her college home for four years, or New York City. "I'd just like to stay in it as long as I can, stay healthy and hopefully run all six majors," she said.

Harmon also relishes the chance to focus on some shorter events — 5Ks, 10Ks, both on the road ... and possibly back on the track for a little middle distance, some so-called family time.

"I might want to go back and break 5 minutes in the mile again," she said with a sweet chuckle.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Success at Chicago Marathon gets Charlton's Lucy Harmon a spot in 2026 Boston field