Deer mating season spikes deer-vehicle traffic accidents. Here's where they're most common

As fall sets in, one of the dangers of the season is hitting a deer on the road.

And those kinds of crashes have increased dramatically over the past couple of years, according to AAA Northeast.

“Extra vigilance is required to anticipate and avoid a deer darting into the roadway, especially during evening hours,” Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast , stated in a release this week. “Deer are unpredictable and can appear in front of your vehicle suddenly and without warning. Remember, if you see one deer, there’s a good chance that more deer are nearby.”

Why do deer crashes increase in the fall?

The fall is mating season for deer.

During mating season, the deer move around more and into more populated areas, putting them on a direct collision course with people. .

Mass Audubon stated that deer are overpopulated in Massachusetts, which is why they are always appearing.

"While Massachusetts forests can sustainably host fewer than 20 deer per square mile, field observations suggest there are 2-5 times that number at several Mass Audubon properties ," according to the organization's website. "At this density, the health of the ecosystem is negatively affected."

How many deer crashed were there last year in Massachusetts?

With the surplus in deer, there's also a growing number of accidents.

Last year in Massachusetts, there were 1,908 deer crashes between October and December 2023.

"In fact, there were more deer crashes last year than any year since 2002, based on available crash data," AAA Northeast said in a press release. "That’s equivalent to one deer crash every 70 minutes. Crashes were most common near sunset (6–8 p.m. before the clock change, and 5–7 p.m. after the clock change), with 81% of deer crashes occurring outside daylight hours."

Two years ago marked a similar situation.

In 2022, 173 people were killed in crashes "where the first harmful event was a collision with a live animal" and more than 33,000 people were injured. What's more, nearly half of these crashes occurred between October and December, AAA Northeast noted.

Where are most of the deer crashes occurring?

If you're thinking these crashes are happening more in the more rural parts of the state, think again.

AAA Northeast stated that the top counties for deer crashes were Plymouth (332), Bristol/Worcester (322), Middlesex (252) and Essex (135).

The top towns for deer crashes were Westport (56), Middleborough (44), Swansea (34), Lakeville/Taunton (25), Plymouth/Uxbridge/Westford (24), Andover (23) and Freetown (22).

What are some tips to avoid deer crashes?

According to AAA Northeast:

Scan the shoulders of the road in front of you; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road.

of the road in front of you; deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road. Follow the speed limit ; keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.

; keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements. Be careful rounding curves and climbing hills where visibility is limited.

and climbing hills where visibility is limited. One long blast on your horn may frighten animals away from your car if you notice them early enough.

may frighten animals away from your car if you notice them early enough. If you spy one deer, look out for others ; deer rarely travel alone.

; deer rarely travel alone. Use your high beams along dark roadways if there is no oncoming traffic.

along dark roadways if there is no oncoming traffic. If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and try to remain in your lane and avoid other vehicles; swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash.

and try to remain in your lane and avoid other vehicles; swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash. Wear your seat belt ; your chances of being injured in a deer crash are significantly higher if you don’t have your seat belt on.

; your chances of being injured in a deer crash are significantly higher if you don’t have your seat belt on. If a crash occurs, move the vehicle to a safe location if possible and report the incident to the Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075, according to the MA Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

to the Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075, according to the MA Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Contact your insurance company to report any damage to your car. Take photos of the damage if you can do so safely and without entering the roadway. Damage to the car from animal crashes generally falls under a driver’s comprehensive coverage.

