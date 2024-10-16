As year winds down, several state bills including economic development, remain in mix

Even as 2024 wends its way through its final 10 weeks and Massachusetts residents prepare for the November elections, state legislators still have left some bills pending in the final stages of the legislative process.

Five bills are still in different conference committees. That’s when lawmakers in each branch of government have passed a bill but need to mesh their separate versions to ensure they are identical. Those five were sent to conference committee at the end of July, just days before the formal session was to end July 31.

The lawmakers have found time to address a number of bills including new regulations and licensing procedures for animal shelters, boarding locations and doggie day cares; addressing maternal health care to ensure good outcomes for Massachusetts mothers and a bill increasing the number of liquor licenses available to bars and restaurants in Boston by 225.

Certain other bills are still pending.

"The remaining conference committees continue to exchange proposals and are working diligently to reach agreements on their respective bills," according to a spokesman for House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy.

In the mix is the $2.8 billion Economic Development Bill filed in March by Gov. Maura T. Healey. In the original version of the bill, Healey proposed a $3.5 billion borrowing plan to invest in the growth of businesses and industries in Massachusetts. Highlights included hundreds of millions for the MassWorks program, the Mass Impact program, investment in clean energy infrastructure and offshore winds and solar.

Also included was almost $200 million for the public/private partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop robotics and different science-based industries including bio-industrial and nontherapeutic biomechanical applications.

At a ceremonial bill signing Oct. 10, Healey said the economic development bill "needs to get done, as Massachusetts is in competition with other states," to attract both employers and workers to the state.

Mariano in August said the, “House remains committed to continuing to negotiate an economic development bill, one that fully invests in the life sciences sector and that makes the additional, critical investments we have consistently pursued. We are prepared to return for a special session when such an agreement is reached.”

A spokesperson for Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, indicated that “negotiations are ongoing in each of the conference committees and the Senate President is encouraged by the work the Legislature has continued to get done since the end of July. She and her colleagues in the Senate will continue to work on these pieces of legislation and others until the legislative session ends on Dec. 31.”

Spending bills are usually passed in formal legislative sessions as roll call votes are necessary for their passage.

Also in the mix is the Clean Energy Siting Bill, which would weigh the location of new, clean energy generation based on community needs.

It would also advance the state’s clean energy ambitions to reduce the use of fossil fuels and promote sun, wind and geothermal options.

The Hospital Oversight and Reform Bill is also pending. That measure would give the state more muscle on financial oversight of health care providers and health insurance providers, especially on decisions regarding services. The bill has passed both branches and is in committee.

The measure would allow the state to intervene more robustly when service providers propose changes to their systems — from deciding to terminate a program, like the closure of the Birthing Center at UMass Memorial Health Alliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster, to the bankruptcy of the Steward Health Care Systems that forced the closure of Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.

It also calls for the state to survey the whole health care system, determine which services are provided where and locations where additional services are necessary to provide for the local population.

A health care-related measure would address and limit the power of pharmacy benefits managers to ensure that Massachusetts residents do not overpay for their medications and are able to access lower-priced generic alternatives to name-brand medications.

The state has yet to pass a comprehensive response to the opioid crisis. According to state figures, more than 22,000 Massachusetts residents have died of overdoses in the last two decades from opioid use. The bill would address the crisis on certain levels, mandating insurance coverage of substance-use treatment programs, training for prescribers of medications and licensure and training for recovery coaches and rehabilitation program workers.

The bill would require those communities with a high rate of overdose deaths or substance-use disorders to stock Narcan, used to reverse overdoses and prevent deaths, and would decriminalize items used to determine the content of illicit substances, fentanyl test strips and other tools.

The Senate greenlighted the establishment of harm-reduction centers, also called supervised-use centers; the House did not. The centers provide users a safe place to go to use their substances under the supervision of trained staff. Supervisors would be able to administer Narcan at the centers to reverse an overdose and prevent a death.

Communities interested in establishing these sites including Somerville, Cambridge and Worcester, could opt in and establish a pilot program. Proponents argue that keeping people alive until they are ready to seek treatment is the aim of the centers. The centers would also offer rehab programs, housing and employment help, and mental health services.

Having the state sanction the pilot programs would ensure the licensure of professionals offering services at the centers would be protected and the employees immune from prosecution.

