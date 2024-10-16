Mass. reviews streamlining shelter system with eye for efficiency, cost savings

BOSTON — As Massachusetts continues to grapple with demands for emergency shelter, both from long-term residents and new arrivals to the state, a committee tasked with reviewing and revising the shelter system to ensure its sustainability discussed ways to address the high costs and how to transition families through the system quickly to curtail expenses.

As the group, chaired by Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll, discussed costs, Sen. Robyn Kennedy, D-Worcester, suggested that state investigate supports and resources to keep families housed and totally out of the system.

“When a single parent shows up at a job fair, you know there’s been a loss of employment,” Kennedy said, detailing some of the tell-tale signs that a family is suffering an economic crisis and could use state supports and resources to maintain their housing status.

Arguing that keeping families housed is more economically sustainable for the state as well as better for the families in question, Kennedy said the state does not need to build a new shelter system, just a new model to address the need for emergency shelter.

“We have pushed families in crisis into a more costly response,” Kennedy said. The state’s insistence that families prove they qualify for emergency shelter, she said, pushes families deeper into crisis. “We need to follow a progressive engagement model.”

The senator noted that the state already has tools in place to support families who may be facing a crisis. During the pandemic, supports to Worcester-area families totaled $7,700 per family while a nine-month stay in a shelter can cost $47,000.

“We need to look upstream and find a way to prevent housing loss,” Kennedy said. The state could offer resources to families who may be staying with family or friends as a way to keep them in a stable situation while they seek alternative housing.

“It’s harder to prove a negative,” Kennedy said. It is challenging, she added, to link a positive outcome directly to a proffered resource.

As she launched the afternoon meeting, Driscoll noted the state has learned “a lot in the last year and a half,” both from long-term Massachusetts families accessing the resource and newly arrived families. The state will use collected data and lessons, she said, to set up a new system moving forward.

To that end, officials on the committee will be holding “listening sessions,” with families accessing temporary overflow centers or respite centers, families housed in hotels, advocates, providers, municipal officials and landlords and housing developers, through the end of the month to determine a way forward.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all situation,” Driscoll said.

The demand for shelters has declined from a thousand families seeking shelter every month to an average of 17 families a day turning to the state for help, Driscoll said. Of those, 46% are housed in hotels, 29% in congregate sites that offer private sleeping quarters and communal living spaces and 21% are scattered around the commonwealth due to their medical needs. Only 4% are in respite centers.

The state has had some success with “diversion,” interviewing those arriving to determine if Massachusetts is the right fit for the family and seeking relatives in other locations where they may have better support systems. It has also successfully moved people into more stable setting through an intensive case-management process.

“We want to make family homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring,” Driscoll said, detailing the mission of the committee, adding that it must also be fiscally sustainable. Currently, the state is drawing on a transitional escrow fund, first established by former Gov. Charlie Baker using a base of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. However, once that account has been depleted, the state must look for other revenue sources to pay for the program.

The state will exhaust the appropriation for the program in January, according to Matthew Gorzkowicz, the secretary for executive office for administration and finance. He predicted the state will need an additional $455 million to pay for the program through the end of the fiscal year June 30. Since November 2022, the state has invested $1.4 billion in the program.

The administration has created a chart, identifying those families seeking emergency help, including new arrivals, established Massachusetts families facing emergency losses and families caring for chronically ill youngsters or disabled members.

New arrivals to Massachusetts could be processed through the system quickly, given work authorizations, linked employers to child care, offered language supports where needed and help with housing. The other categories of families would need long-range supports.

The intensive case-management process has succeeded in helping families transition for the shelter system to more stable circumstances. The state has expedited work authorizations for 4,300 individuals, with 1,800 adults already working.

Employers, Driscoll said, are happy with their new workers. Some have hired interpreters to ease glitches inherent in employing newly arrived immigrants. The families are also being offered language classes in certain centers.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. reviews streamlining shelter system with eye for efficiency, cost savings