Death metal, 'Haunted Mansion,' Poe on stage, and other Halloween happenings OK for adults

Halloween one of those holidays you can enjoy both as a kid and as an adult, albeit a little differently. When you're a kid, it's all about the costumes, candy and trick-or-treating. As an adult, it might be parties, movies, theater and a lot of very loud rock 'n' roll. Here is a list of Halloween events in Worcester that skew a bit more toward the adult set. Although a few are family friendly, assume anything in a bar will be for ages 21 and older.

Movies on the Common

The Worcester Common Oval, 455 Main St., Worcester

6 p.m. Oct. 17 (movie at 7 p.m.)

The last of this year's Movies on the Common series will feature a screening of the 2023 film, "Haunted Mansion," based on the Disney theme-park attraction of the same name. The event will also feature a short talk on the history of the Worcester Common Burial Ground by William D. Wallace, Executive Director of the Worcester Historical Museum , and ghost stories told live by Tim Weisberg, host of "Midnight Society" on Midnight.FM and "Spooky Southcoast" on WBSM . before the movie begins. In the event of rain, the movie will be screened in the YWCA’s gym, located at 1 Salem Square.

Halloween Bash at the Hotel Vernon

The Hotel Vernon, 16 Kelley Square, Worcester

8 p.m. Oct. 25

$5 suggested donation

Continuing a long tradition, some of Worcester's best known musicians and bands "become" some favorite bands from yesterday. In a few cases, whole bands take on the role: This year, Memory Lame will play the part of Nirvana, whereas other acts jumble members of different bands, such as Doors tribute Peace Frogger, Peace Frogger, which features members of Eye Witness and other bands, "Deva," playing the music of Devo, and "Wild Mood Swings" playing the music of the Cure.

Halloween Covers Weekend

Ralph's Rock Diner, 148 Grove St., Worcester

8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26

$10 at the door each night

Local musicians take on the guises of favorite hard-rocking band, with Oct. 25 featuring covers of Dragon Force, Candlemass and Iron Maiden (playing the entirety of "Seventh Son of a Seventh Son") and on Oct 26. My Chemical Romance, Avenged Sevenfold and Mastodon (playing the entirety of "Crack The Skye").

HOLLA, QUEEN!

deadhorse hill restaurant, 281 Main St., Worcester

9:30 p.m. Oct. 25

$13 in advance, $15 at the door, tickets available on eventbrite.com .

There's only one rule for this Halloween party: Everyone must come in drag! The dress code is "Drop-dead gorgeous drag! From eerie elegance to dazzling diva, all are welcome, from seasoned drag performers to first-timers." The night will also feature a DJ and dancing, along with classic cocktails. The event is being put on in partnership with Queer For Cities , a Worcester-based organization which "will guide you to LGBTQ+ spots across New England, recommend queer artists to follow, and talk about challenges facing our community, from affordable housing and healthcare to climate change."

The Official Halloween Bar Crawl

Check-in at Bay State Brewery & Tap Room, 112 Harding St., Worcester

4 p.m. through 9 p.m., with an after party at Electric Haze, 26 Millbury St., Worcester

Tickets beginning at $25, available at crawlwith.us/worcester/halloween .

Looking for a chance to sample some of the Canal District's favorite bars? This is a chance to have fun and explore, and there's a $1,000 costume costume! The locations of the bars on the crawl will be revealed after check-in. Or, if you want to just meet up with everybody afterward, you can check out Trick or Jams featuring Residual Groove and Jatoba, starting at 7 p.m., before the after party. Tickets are available at thehaze.com .

Diner, Dine-In and Die Haunted Attraction

Ralph's Rock Diner, 148 Grove St., Worcester

5 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28

$10 at the door

There's very little information out there about this new "haunted attraction" at Ralph's, save for an utterly outrageous and potentially offensive spoof article written by "Spooky" Bill Shaner for his Worcester Sucks (And I Love It) newsletter. Still, who doesn't love a good haunting and jump scare with their cheeseburger and beer?

A Death Metal Halloween Ripper

Ralph's Rock Diner, 148 Grove St., Worcester

8 p.m. Oct. 31

$10 at the door

Featuring performances by New Jersey death metal band Sentient Horror , Worcester metal band Care Giver and Rhode Island Horror Freaks Practical Gore . Also, the show's Facebook event notes , it's Halloween, so wear a costume.

Edgar Allan Poe Double Header

The BrickBox Theater at the JMAC, 20 Franklin St., Worcester

7 p.m. Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2

$36, with other packages available at thehanovertheatre.org/event/tht-repedgar-allan-poe

The Hanover Theatre Repertory presents its fourth annual tribute to Edgar Allan Poe, with artistic director Livy Scanlon presenting her adaptations of “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Cask of Amontillado."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Death metal, 'Haunted Mansion,' Poe on stage, and other Halloween happenings OK for adults