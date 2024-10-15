Open in App
    Will it be a snowy winter? What The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts for Massachusetts

    By Seth Jacobson, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    As fall sets it's a tendency to start thinking about what the winter will be like.

    Will it be snowy or will it lack precipitation?

    Will it be unseasonably warm or will frigid temperatures settle over the area?

    When it comes to New England , the possibilities are endless regarding the weather, and people always want to be prepared for what's coming. While weather is hard to predict, the Old Farmer's Almanac does its best.

    Here's what they are predicting in Massachusetts this winter.

    How cold will winter be in Massachusetts?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzRVT_0w7HoBVp00

    The Old Farmer's Almanac states that January is expected to be "4°F above average" in the outside of 495 corridor. In the more coastal areas, it's still supposed to be slightly warmer than average, at 2% colder. In this area they're predicting "shots of cold in mid-December, early and late January, and late February."

    For the western half of the state, "the coldest periods will be mid-December and late February," they predict.

    How snowy will it be in Massachusetts this winter?

    The amount of snow falls in the two states is predicted to be slightly lower than normal - 1 to 1.5% below average, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, which added that "the snowiest periods will be in early December, mid-February, and early March."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzwfF_0w7HoBVp00

    Will it be a White Christmas in New England?

    In New England, the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting varying weather, but overall they say conditions will be cool and mild. They say the day of Christmas will be sunny and dry.

    Is there anything else to know about the upcoming winter?

    In Boston, The Old Farmer's Almanac states that the average first frost usually falls around Nov. 3. In more inland parts of the state, the first frost often comes sooner. For example, the average first frost date in Worcester is Oct. 14.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Will it be a snowy winter? What The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts for Massachusetts

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Jim Fuller
    1d ago
    Old Farmers is exactly that Old an Unreliable, only right 50% of the time at best...there pages aren't even worth Toilet paper for the 💩house....
    View all comments
