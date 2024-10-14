Open in App
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    City employee contract tops City Council agenda, along with controversial proposal by city's Republican committee

    By Marco Cartolano, Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    WORCESTER — Another municipal labor union's collective bargaining agreement, a legal opinion on granting City Council more authority over the budget and regulating bodyworks spas are among the reports coming to City Council Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CKcbZ_0w6CCd1l00

    City employee contract

    City Council has reached an agreement with the union representing many municipal employees, Local 495 of the National Association of Government Employees.

    Local 495 represents employees at the Department of Public Works, Code Enforcement Department inspectors, parks and cemetery workers, city librarians, water and sewer system workers, public safety dispatchers and vehicle mechanics.

    The city has also recently reached agreements with unions representing police supervisors and firefighters.

    City Council must vote to approve a salary ordinance to implement the contract.

    The collective bargaining agreements include a base wage adjustment of 3% for fiscal 2024, 3% for fiscal 2025 and 2% for fiscal 2026. The contract also includes a two-pay regrade for classifications that did not receive regrades in the fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2023 contract.

    The regrade results in an increase of about 7% for members in eligible classifications.

    In addition, the agreement places Local 495 members on the paid time off model for leave and includes eight weeks of paid parental leave. The agreement also allows Worcester Public Library to offer internships to students seeking a master of library and information science degree.

    Line-item budget votes

    While, City Solicitor Michael Traynor wrote he would draft a home rule petition to grant the City Council authority to edit or eliminate line items in the city budget, his legal opinion states granting City Council that power without the change being recommended by an executive branch would be a major break from the framework enacted by the state Legislature.

    District 3 City Councilor George Russell requested a legal opinion and any draft documentation to begin the process of changing the city charter and possibly the council rules to give the City Council the authority to move, change or eliminate any line items in the city budget by a majority vote. Russell has said he wanted to know if this could be done without a larger review of the city charter.

    Currently, city councilors can vote to approve, reduce or reject any budget expenditure item.

    Traynor's legal opinion states no municipality in the state has a city council with the sole authority to add money to the city budget nor add amounts for purposes not already in the budget.

    Traynor wrote such a change would negate a city manager's budgetary authority, moving an executive function to the legislative body. He adds such a shift poses the possibility of employees lobbying councilors for budget changes that may straddle the line of a charter violation.

    In addition to his own legal opinion, Traynor wrote he contacted the legal team for the Department of Revenue's Division of Local Services. While an attorney representing the agency would not provide an official opinion, they told Traynor the agency might not support a home rule petition.

    Bodyworks spas

    District 2 City Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson requested more information on the feasibility and appropriateness of an ordinance to regulate bodyworks spas.

    In a report responding to her request, City Manager Eric D. Batista wrote their is no city ordinance regulating bodyworks spas. The Inspectional Services Department is working with the Department of Public Health and the Law Department on regulation and enforcement practices. Batista wrote it is likely Department of Public Health regulations are likely to be the quickest course.

    Citizenship petition

    One citizen's petition is likely to be controversial and has drawn condemnation from the state Democratic Party.

    Mary Ann Carroll is requesting draft documentation to require 2025 municipal candidates to be U.S. citizens. In addition, potential candidates not born within the U.S. or its territories would submit naturalization papers or other legal documents at the city clerk's office.

    The full petition states the request is coming from the Worcester Republican City Committee and includes the Republican City Committee's website. It states citizens of other countries should not be setting city policy for Americans.

    The petition's stated reasoning makes it clear the city committee is hoping to draw attention.

    "When opponents see the (Worcester Republican City Committee)'s website on the agenda item on the site they will likely go to the site only to see a good portion of it is in Spanish. Once submitted, local talk radio, voters and activists can be contacted. This is a good (and free) way to get the (Worcester Republican City Committee's) name known better," the petition read.

    In Massachusetts, candidates for office must prove that they are registered to vote to be eligible and must prove citizenship to register to vote.

    District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Albania, made her opposition known on X , formerly known as Twitter.

    "Can we stop with this anti-immigrant bile? Also, please do come out and speak out against this," Haxhiaj said.

    Councilor-at-Large Thu Nguyen also came to the U.S. as a refugee from Vietnam.

    In addition to Haxhiaj, Councilor-at-Large and City Council Vice Chair Khrystian King voiced opposition to the petition on X.

    The X account for the state Democratic Party posted a thread with a statement from party chair Steve Kerrigan.

    "This proposal is not only simply un-American but also reflects the divisive, anti-immigrant rhetoric championed by Donald Trump and his followers within the Republican Party," Kerrigan said.

    The state Democratic Party called on the state Republicans to condemn the petition and urged the City Council and Batista to reject it.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: City employee contract tops City Council agenda, along with controversial proposal by city's Republican committee

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Gino Nuzzolilo
    2d ago
    All Republicans do is submit garbage
    John Porter
    2d ago
    I’m not sure why Batista has the position of Managing the City being from Puerto Rico and the fact that they are not truly American rather than just leeching off Our Government. Think about that ,a non American running a City that is made up by the same Group of People that are on Government assistance and the City Providing Services for them specifically. It’s a great time to be Puerto Rican.
    View all comments
