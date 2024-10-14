Putting the spotlight on high-achieving students: T&G Student of the Week. Vote now

It's time to recognize another Telegram & Gazette Student of the Week.

There are four strong nominees this week.

The T&G asked high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors to nominate students they say have shown outstanding school achievement and community service.

This week's nominees:

This week's nominees:

Leila Anstine, Clinton High School: Leila took on the role of friend/mentor to an incoming freshman who only speaks another language. She helped this student navigate the first week of school, get assistance with her Chromebook keyboard, and just generally feel welcomed at CHS. Through the use of translation tools, Leila was able to make a lasting connection in a way that made this student feel at home at CHS. Leila has also played an instrumental role in our No Place for Hate organization at CHS. They are currently the student president of the organization.

Cassidy Burke, Oxford High School: Cassidy, a junior, is a kind and respectful student who exemplifies diligence in all her endeavors. As a junior class officer, a member of the student council, and an active participant in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, she showcases her strong leadership skills and commitment to her peers. Additionally, her passion for volleyball reflects in her teamwork and determination both on and off the court.

Keziah Kissi, Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School: The sophomore is a well-respected scholar-athlete who can be counted on to go above and beyond when a community need arises. Keziah believes anything is possible with "the right mindset, right guidance, and God!" Keziah consistently achieves at high levels and credits her parents and Prophet Godwin as her biggest motivators.

Anne Christie Louis, Leominster High School: Anne has been trying her hardest in class to learn a new language. As a newcomer, she goes above and beyond while trying to speak, read, listen and write in English for all her classes while being kind to all students and teachers.

