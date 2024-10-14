Stanis Laus, 9, is very welcoming.

Stan loves learning about trucks and dinosaurs. He enjoys screen time, but he is very active and loves being outdoors, running, playing on his scooter and basketball. You can also find Stan spending time with his friends, as he is very social and personable.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees; adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or go to mareinc.org .

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monday's Child: Stan, 9, loves learning about trucks, dinosaurs and being outdoors