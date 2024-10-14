State House Roundup: PIcking up after Milton

BOSTON — Picked-up pieces while waiting for any sign of life for the significant bills left in limbo after the Aug. 1 crash, now that we're just about halfway through this postformals period:

• You're not alone if you had a few "wait, what?" moments seeing all the Milton headlines last week. Between the preparations for and arrival of the massive hurricane that hammered Florida's Gulf Coast and the high-profile legal drama pitting a Boston suburb against the state, things got a little confusing.

"Are you so in #mapoli world that the first thing you think of when you hear 'Milton' is the SJC arguments in the MBTA Communities lawsuit and not the hurricane bringing 100-year flooding to Tampa?" Whitman Select Board member Justin Evans asked on social media Tuesday morning.

Rep. Mike Connolly, State House staffers, lobbyists, advocates and others concurred with Evans. One poster went a step further: "I'm so deep in Massachusetts that the second thing I think of is the Patriots' third-string QB," @micah_g_tweets responded , referring to rookie "Bazooka" Joe Milton.

• Her lawsuit against Milton (the town) for not complying with the state's new MBTA-adjacent zoning law went before the Supreme Judicial Court and that was part of a particularly active week for Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

She got an early-bird start with an 8:15 a.m. Monday press conference to get one last word in with the public about how important of a tool she thinks the MBTA Communities Act is going to be in the state's work to make housing more available and affordable. At least one justice acknowledged from the bench that housing is the most pressing problem facing Massachusetts, but the high court's decision is likely to pivot on things like underlying constitutional powers, statutory construction, and when a guideline is really a regulation.

Just as Beacon Hill was digesting the flurry of activity from the John Adams Courthouse down the street, Campbell's office sent word Monday night that the AG would be hosting a press conference Tuesday to talk about her work guarding against the more harmful aspects of social media.

It had all the tell-tale signs, and sure enough — the state's attorney general on Tuesday announced she had sued a social media giant as part of a nationwide effort by attorneys general. This time it was TikTok, but last year it was Instagram and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms . But the argument was largely the same — the adults behind the app have designed it to "take advantage of the psychological and emotional vulnerability" of kids in order to make more money for themselves.

Campbell said she couldn't talk about the Meta suit in detail last week because it's still pending. But as efforts to rein in social media gather steam here and at the federal level, the AG said she's thinking about "what legislation could we possibly file at the State House to help us in these efforts?"

Gov. Maura Healey, who investigated TikTok and other social media platforms during her time in the AG's office, said this year that she would be open to "whatever policy changes make sense in the space."

• Anyone who commutes into Boston through North Station, bookmark this quote from the governor Thursday: "We're going to increase train capacity as well as platform capacity right here at North Station and we're going to do this without disrupting daily commutes for commuters." The replacement of a key 93-year-old railroad drawbridge over the Charles River just north of North Station could take eight years once it gets going. But it could feel like an awful lot longer for the average 30,000 commuters who rely on those tracks each day.

• Former Gov. Charlie Baker — excuse us, NCAA President Charlie Baker — was back on Beacon Hill last week, talking to the business leaders that make up the New England Council at the UMass Club. But he was far less interested in talking to his old pals in the press corps and refused to answer questions about anything other than college sports . Not even the classic "how about the Patriots?" softball was close enough to the NCAA for Baker to bite. It was a missed opportunity to get Baker's take on the Beanpot being decided by shootout.

• TRIVIA QUESTION: The Health Policy Commission said last week that Massachusetts had the second-highest average total family health insurance premium in the country. Which state was first? Answer below.

• Auditor Diana DiZoglio spent the week walking across Massachusetts to bring attention to her bid for the voters' support for a probing audit of the state Legislature, Question 1 on this year's ballot. DiZoglio started last Friday in Berkshire County and wrapped up this Friday on Beacon Hill. Along the way, she was joined by an array of elected, formerly elected and otherwise notable public figures supporting DiZoglio's pro-transparency message: Sen. Michael Moore of Millbury, Governor's Councilors Tara Jacobs of North Adams and Paul DePalo of Worcester, former Rep. Jay Kaufman of Lexington and mayors Joshua Garcia (Holyoke), Michael McCabe (Westfield), Kassandra Gove (Amesbury), Cathleen DeSimone (Attleboro) and Sam Squailia (Fitchburg).

• This first full week of October brought some movement on two executive-level searches, one at the Cannabis Control Commission and the other at the Convention Center Authority. The CCC could have its new executive director chosen by the end of the month , after three finalists are subjected to public interviews. One commissioner said she wants to think about how the room will be arranged and doing a round of introductions to make candidates feel more comfortable in the potentially awkward situation. "And, you know, sometimes people think commissioners are scary," Commissioner Nurys Camargo said. At MCCA, which has also been without an executive director for about a year, the plan is to start to " go deeper " and get more people involved in the search process.

• A YouTube video released last week tells an entertaining fish story, literally. An angler at Wachusett Reservoir caught a state-record lake trout (37 inches and 14 pounds) "the exact moment the solar eclipse peaked in the area" back in April, according to an article in On The Water , only to have the record broken by his good friend in the same spot less than 24 hours later. YouTuber "Tackle 2 The People" published a video last week documenting early-season fishing at "The Chu," including John Stamas' record-setting catch. Stamas hauled in a 39-inch, 20-pound lake trout on video — thought to be the state record under Massachusetts' freshwater catch-and-release category.

• IN MEMORIAM: The deaths last week of two icons recalled past eras of Massachusetts politics, culture and sports. President Joe Biden remarked on the death Thursday of Ethel Kennedy that "Ethel's story was the American story." And it was a story that had numerous intersections with Massachusetts, not the least of which was the 20 years her son (Joe Kennedy II) and grandson (Joe Kennedy III) represented the state in Congress. Public officials mourned her death Thursday and recalled her grace, goodwill and dedication. U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who served in Congress with both Joe Kennedys, said, "Her mission will forever be felt beyond the shores of her beautiful home in Hyannis to the far reaches of the world where her fight for human rights lives on."

Amid the fun and drama of this year's MLB playoffs, the baseball world mourneésparkling eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox and his importance as Boston's first Latino superstar, but this reporter enjoyed shedding some light on the Cuban émigré's postplaying career working for the Massachusetts Lottery and Treasurer Robert Crane. It's like if Deb Goldberg were to hire Nathan Eovaldi to promote the Baby Steps (aka SeedMA Baby) college savings program. Note to today's flacks — it's OK to give quotes like Lottery spokesman Dave Ellis did in the early 1990s: "Luis Tiant shouldn't be down in the basement sweeping the floor. What good would that do for us?"

• TRIVIA ANSWER: New Jersey took the cake atop the list of state average total family health insurance premiums at $26,870. Massachusetts and New York were on the Garden State's heels tied at $26,355.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: State House Roundup: PIcking up after Milton