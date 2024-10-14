Central Mass. Food Trucks: A hot dog you can't refuse from The Dogfather

This is the last in a series on Central Mass. food trucks — with a look at the people at the wheel and the window.

Name: The Dogfather

Owner: Mark Gallant of Worcester

The special offer : If you ask only one thing of The Dogfather on his child’s wedding day — or if you even spot the food truck anywhere, really — ask him to make you The Don, the signature serving of the food truck: a hot dog in a bun covered in chili, mustard and Parmesan cheese.

It is the one menu item that has endured since the beginnings of The Dogfather, even as other hot dog specials have asserted themselves onto the menu like they control the neighborhood.

Talk about the OG of hot dogs.

The family knows best: Doesn’t one of the Vito Corleone quotes from "The Godfather" go something like “A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never have a great food truck idea”?

Well, maybe it’s not worded exactly like that, but it is a great representation of how Gallant started his food truck The Dogfather.

In 2009, outside his camper by the lakeside with his son and a friend, he started to think of new ideas for his future as the Great Recession was tapering off and his job as a service writer at a local car dealership was not looking safe.

He had decided that it had to do something with chili, his specialty, but the establishment had to be something more realistic than a diner.

In life you must compromise, so what they came up during that sit-down outside the camper was for him to own a hot dog food truck with chili-covered dogs as one of the menu options.

“My son, who was at the time, maybe 13 or 14, or maybe a little older, just blurted out ‘The Dogfather’,” said Gallant, now 69. “I had another beer, and before you knew it, we had half the menu made. We were searching online for a truck and the next morning we went out and bought one.”

Gallant did not lose his job, but the food truck was to become so successful that leaving the day job was worth it.

Wearing a black fedora reminiscent of an imposing figure out of "The Godfather," stamping his food truck with a logo that alluded to the movie and drawing attention with quirky taglines such as “I’ll make you a hot dog you can’t refuse,” The Dogfather was set for success.

But with success, you also draw heat.

Around almost four years later, when he was running three Dogfather food trucks and a brick-and-mortar in Northborough, Gallant said Paramount Pictures legally approached him, demanding certain details to be changed.

“They said the name was too close (to the movie title), they made us take off the puppet hand on top of the name, and they made us surrender all the service and trademarks in Massachusetts,” Gallant said. “It was ugly.”

Even though the tagline was also lost for being too close to the famous quote, Gallant had more cannoli in his arsenal.

To this day, the food truck tagline is “A balanced diet is a hot dog in each hand.”

The typeface, however, he didn’t lose despite Paramount’s contentions, Gallant said.

The Dogfather’s font is one developed independently from the one used in the movie.

“It was a hot dog truck in Massachusetts making maybe 30 grand a year," Gallant said. “No, I didn’t accept their arguments.”

But like Vito Corleone says, “Never hate your enemies. It affects your judgment.”

With a cigar on his lips and a steady stride, Gallant branched out to other food trucks such as Cheesecake Charlie's, the Breakfast Bus and the Crunch Wagon (nachos), and even helped other food truck owners get a jump-start on their own visions.

Since 2021 he has run WooTrucks, a food truck commissary in Boylston where local food truck owners have found a practical solution for what happens behind the scenes, such as parking food trucks, discarding cooking oil, food storage and preparations, among other things.

He said the commissary supports around 44 food trucks.

That said, The Dogfather remains his main focus, because there’s nothing like the classics.

At the top of Gallant’s menu sits The Don, but others are also big, such as The Vinny, which is made with sweet onion topping, mustard and sauerkraut; and The Consiglieri, which is made with blue cheese dressing, French's french fried onions and hot sauce.

Gallant has even tried to get experimental with The Dogzilla, which consists of two hot dogs — minus the buns — topped with shredded cheddar cheese, homemade chili, mustard, diced onions and Andy Capp’s hot fries, wrapped up in a tortilla and grilled.

What’re you gonna do? It’s the Dogfather we’re talkin’ here.

“This is a tough business,” Gallant said. “The hours suck, and it's really, really hard work.

“But there is nothing more satisfying than when you are standing in that truck, and you hand them out that hot dog or a cheesecake...and their eyes light up.

“That says it all right there.”

