Worcester County Wonders: Friends Cemetery and the lore of 'Spider Gates'

LEICESTER — Legend has it, somewhere in a small private Quaker cemetery in a secluded area of Kettle Brook Reservoir lies a series of portals that lead straight to hell.

Friends Cemetery dates back to the 1700s and is better known by its nickname, Spider Gates, named after the distinctive iron entryway. The iconic gates were put in place in 1895 and have been replaced at least once after being taken without permission. Today, the gates are gone. They were moved to the Leicester Historical Society for safekeeping after several incidents of vandalism and graffiti.

Over the years, the gates that welcome visitors have become a draw in itself. The Leicester Historical Commission is in discussion as to how to best put them back on public display while protecting them at the same time.

"We're going to complete the restoration of the carriage/summer house located at the Swan Tavern-Leicester Historical Museum by spring 2025 and when that is done, we will decide between one of two plans on where to place them on public display along with a history of the Quakers in Leicester," said Joe Lennerton of the Leicester Historical Commission.

While most "spooky" places have a singular terrifying tale, a monster in the woods, a legendary curse, Spider Gates has all of the above and more, it seems.

An oak tree, known as the Hanging Tree, is said to be haunted by the ghost of someone who took their own life by hanging. Strange white ooze has been seen seeping from the ground and small stones with strange runes have been found just outside the walls of the cemetery.

Nearby, there is said to be a cave where a young woman was murdered decades ago. A river runs nearby and is said to actually be the river Styx, which leads to the underworld.

Apparently, another cemetery appears across the street and can only be seen once. And if you listen, visitors have heard a demonic creature roaming the woods.

Finally, if one where to visit the gravestone of Marmaduke Earle at midnight and rest their head on it, legend has it, he will speak to whomever dares get that close.

But what's the real story? The cemetery is taken care of by a group of Quakers, called the Worcester Friends Meeting, who continue to use the land as a cemetery to this day.

"We just want the public to treat this cemetery the way one would treat the cemetery their own family members are buried in," Karen Sargent of the Worcester Friends Meeting said. "I didn't grow up with the stories surrounding the cemetery and I've heard several, but like anything, it's like watching scary movies, some people just like to be scared."

There are a few rules for the cemetery. The land is closed from dusk until dawn and paranormal investigations are not permitted.

That doesn't stop people visiting, lured by the legends. April Kitchen is originally from Norwich, Connecticut, but spends her time traveling the country in her RV, visiting interesting places.

"I'm always looking for new places to go and experiences to be had," she said. "I typically Google search 'things to do near me' and go from there. Since Halloween is coming up, I included 'spooky' as a keyword for a specific experience."

Kitchen visited the cemetery twice last month: once in the evening with her daughter and again the following day with her husband.

"I would definitely say the feel of the cemetery and surrounding area was spookier in the evening compared with midday," she said. "Maybe it was because that time it was just my daughter and me alone, maybe it was the failing light. Lots of sounds in the woods. Both of us thought we saw another cemetery area down the path that leads to the river but didn't go down there. The next day we did walk the path and there was no second cemetery, only a path and the river. I later read some lore for Spider Gates that says you will see a second cemetery once and then never again. So, who knows, maybe that's what that was."

That's not all. Kitchen said she heard "what sounded like a woman's voice by the river on the second day," adding it may have just been the water playing tricks.

Outside of the potentially paranormal, Kitchen said walking through the cemetery, it was noticeably well cared for and it was the large sections of families buried together that caught her attention.

"You think about what their lives were like. Who they were, and the things they did. And that love of family led them to end up laid to rest together."

The first person buried was John Potter in 1740, one of the earliest Quakers to settle in the area. The most recent grave was filled about a month ago.

Sargent said members of the Worcester Friends Meeting and the Southwick family are buried within, adding members of the public must request to be buried at the cemetery.

Several notable people are buried within, according to Lennerton. Pliny Earle built the first functioning carding machine in North America, while his son, Dr. Pliny Earle Jr., paid to restore the cemetery in the late 1800s.

"Also of note," Lennerton said. "Admiral Ralph Earle, graduate of Annapolis and later chief of the bureau of naval ordnance." And finally, Leicester native Stephen Earle, the architect behind the Leicester Public Library and Bancroft Tower, Boynton Hall at WPI and the Union Congregational Church on Chestnut Street in Worcester.

