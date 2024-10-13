Open in App
    • Worcester Telegram & Gazette

    Central Mass. by the Numbers

    By Worcester Telegram & Gazette,

    2 days ago

    50.9%

    In a spirited battle, with foodies weighing in more than 11,000 times, Sauced & Tossed Chicken drives away with the title of Best Food Truck in Central Massachusetts. The Charlton-based mobile kitchen, run by Grant Fabbri, topped Morawski Barbecue of Rutland in a reader poll that ended at 6 a.m. Tuesday. It was a tight race throughout the weeklong voting, with fans of each truck expressing their support on social media. There was much lobbying and taste-testing. The final tally was very close, with Sauced & Tossed capturing 50.9% of the 11,008 total votes. The margin was 208 votes.

    2017

    The owners of Brew on the Grid, a coffee shop at Franklin and Portland streets, say they have closed the establishment indefinitely due to staffing issues and slow business. The coffee shop opened in 2017 and was run by the Boston-based real estate firm MG2 Group, which had hired a manager and staff for day-to-day operations. Joseph Donovan, the executive vice president of MG2, said that the coffee shop was shuttered recently after the manager had left the position. The space where Brew on the Grid once served coffee, tea, sandwiches and pastries is now up for lease.

    $50M

    The ownership of Table Talk Pies' headquarters and three industrial facilities has changed hands for a combined $50 million. The four properties were acquired by Wakefield-based NorthBridge Partners from Chacharone Properties of Worcester, Table Talk's development partner on the properties. The 135,000-square-foot 58 Gardner St. headquarters sold for $27 million, the 25 Southgate St. facility for $7.5 million, the 65 Armory St. facility for $10.5 million and the 21 Southgate St. facility for $5 million, according to the respective deeds. Table Talk Pies' headquarters was completed in 2021, with the Worcester company moving from its Kelley Square headquarters in 2022.

    200

    In just a few months, Worcester's EcoTarium will turn 200 years old and will be breaking ground on a brand new, 8,300-square-foot gallery, exhibit space and early education learning center. The new exhibit gallery will be designed by architecture firm Annum Architects of Boston. Thus far, the museum has collected $7.6 million for the project and is looking for another $3 million ahead of its planned completion over the next several months. Some of the biggest donations have come from local organizations including the Lankton Family Foundation, the Fletcher Foundation and Pappas Foundation.

    3

    The developers of a planned housing and commercial project at the former Fairway Beef property at 44 Grafton St. are asking for another permit extension from the zoning board. In a letter penned on Sept. 3 by a legal representative of Boston-based AKROS Development , the developers indicate that they will be requesting an extension of the special permit and variances. This is the third time that the developer will seek an extension since the project’s approval in 2022 . Then, plans called for a conversion of the business into a nine-story building comprising 105 units on eight floors and a ground unit for commercial purposes.

    This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Central Mass. by the Numbers

