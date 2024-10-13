Opinion: We are fractured, and time to heal is now

For a long time, I’ve wrestled with writing this. I’ve sought wisdom from mentors of all ages, races, religions and cultures, and I’ve reflected through prayer and meditation. My conclusion is this: We are fractured. As a people, as a society, we are broken.

A fracture, by definition, is a break in a bone caused by a force stronger than the bone can bear. This is what has happened to us. We’ve been hit by forces too great to carry alone, and fractures have formed in our communities, our families and ourselves.

I feel it every day as I walk the streets of downtown Worcester with my sons. As a father who grew up without one, I take them to experience moments that I missed — buying overpriced hot dogs and watching games together. But as we walk, I can’t help noticing the faces around me, burdened by the weight of life. Faces my sons don’t notice because they’re glued to their phones, distracted by the same technology that’s trapping many of us in our own isolated worlds.

Here’s the thing about fractures: Healing takes time. It starts with inflammation, then new bone tissue forms, and eventually, the bone remodels. In the early stages, the fracture site can become stronger than the bone around it, but in time, the bone returns to its original strength, not stronger, just the same.

That’s where we are now. We’re fractured, but we’re not fully healing. If we don’t tend to our wounds, we’ll stay broken. And sometimes, healing requires us to rebreak the bone and reset it — a painful but necessary process.

Healing our civilization requires the hard work of healing ourselves. And that’s not easy when the wounds are constantly ripped open by hatred. Love is hard. It requires sacrifice, and that’s unpopular.

It may feel like the chasm of this fracture is only widening, but I believe we can heal. Healing will require bold, unpopular decisions that push us beyond what’s comfortable. This article itself is bold for me. I know it won’t be widely accepted, but I’m committed to healing this fractured society, and I hope others will join me in that work.

The future is coming. Whether we choose to shape it or stand by and watch, it’s coming. Worcester, we have an opportunity here. We can be a model for what healing looks like. When we model the behavior we want to see, it becomes real. Social learning theory shows us this, yet we’ve allowed algorithms to dictate our behavior instead of our values. We can change that by leading with integrity, love and the courage to reset what’s broken.

Two quotes guide me when I feel like giving up. The first is from Cornel West:

“Hope and optimism are different. Optimism tends to be based on the notion that there’s enough evidence out there to believe things are going to get better, much more rational, deeply secular. Whereas hope looks at the evidence and says, ‘It doesn’t look good at all. Doesn’t look good at all. Gonna go beyond the evidence to create new possibilities based on visions that become contagious to allow people to engage in heroic actions always against the odds, no guarantee whatsoever.’ That’s hope. I’m a prisoner of hope, though. Gonna die a prisoner of hope.”

The second is from Margaret Mead, who said the first sign of civilization wasn’t weapons or tools, but a healed femur. In the animal kingdom, if you break your leg, you die. You can’t run from danger or hunt for food. A healed femur shows that someone stayed behind to help the injured, carried them to safety, and cared for them through recovery. That, Mead said, is where civilization begins.

We’re at a moment where boldly caring decisions are required like rebreaking the bone to reset it. This is essential for healing. It won’t be popular, but this kind of healing rarely is.

To those in power in Worcester, both public and private, we can’t afford to wait. The fracture is widening, and the time to heal is now. We need leaders willing to make the hard choices, not just the popular ones. Decisions that invest in the long-term well-being of our communities.

Let’s commit to a future where we help one another through difficulty, where we model the behavior we want to see, and where our civilization starts anew.

If you want to "help" from the sidelines, don’t waste your time. But if you see that your healing is connected to mine, let’s get to work.

Ronald B. Waddell Jr. is a Worcester resident and father of Joshua and Isaiah.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Opinion: We are fractured, and time to heal is now