Letters to the editor

I was delighted to read the wonderful article about Anna Murphy and Elsi Ojanen in Sunday’s Telegram (“ Young women find calling, career in Catholic Church ”). Both are wonderful young women who love God very much and want to serve the Church. Thank you for drawing attention to them and the fact that there are other young adults doing likewise. I have just one comment: the author suggests in the first sentence that it is because we have fewer priests that we need faithful laywomen like Ms. Murphy and Ms. Ojanen. Even if we had a surplus of priests, we still need faithful laypeople to live out their baptismal call to build the Kingdom of God. The late Pope Benedict XVI called for laypeople to be “co-responsible” for the work of the Church and the Second Vatican Council said that the work of the Church cannot be fully effective without active involvement of the laity. We need both more priests and more young people like those highlighted in the article.

Father Donato Infante, STL, Director of Vocations, Diocese of Worcester

Kudos to airport on noise pollution

In the '70s, I was living at an address in Holyoke located 6 miles from Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee. Way back then, when the B-52s were just sitting on the tarmac only warming up their engines, we in Holyoke inside our six-miles-away house found it easier to temporarily halt conversations instead of raising our voices over their so very loud engine noise. Mom and Dad used to say, “At least they're ours.“ Mom was a World War II Army veteran nurse, and my father worked at the Westover Air Force Base for 40 years.

Now, I’m living on Massasoit Road in Worcester. I’m writing this email right now while sitting outside in my gazebo to pay compliments to the Worcester Regional Airport.

Occasionally, I can see commercial passenger jets flying more or less over my house at what seems like only a few thousand feet high. This morning I watched one flying over me before gently turning left toward the airport. It was so quiet that the only way I might imagine it could possibly have been be any quieter would be if its engines were entirely shut off while gliding for a landing without any power whatsoever.

My compliments to the Worcester Regional Airport for doing such a great job regarding the reduction of noise pollution!

Daniel D. Reynolds, Worcester

False claims on migrants, fentanyl

Claims of a connection between migrants and fentanyl and crime are erroneous. As The New York Times reported on Sept. 28, more than 80% of persons sentenced for fentanyl trafficking are American citizens driving vehicles through ports of entry. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports that most fentanyl enters through trucks at ports accommodating millions of vehicles every month, too many for individual inspection. Cartels don’t entrust their product to migrant families walking through the desert at night and likely to be apprehended by border police.

Research has shown that an increase of migrants into a community does not increase the amount of drug use, as measured by overdoses. A study of arrests in Texas published by the National Academy of Sciences showed that undocumented migrants had a lower rate of felony arrests than native-born citizens. Appeals to fear and anger directed at migrants are emotionally powerful, being unencumbered by the thought process. Searching for the facts is less emotionally rousing.

In our fear and anger, we forget that the right to asylum is a human right under international law and the law of the United States. We forget that Venezuelans are fleeing a government that the United States deems dictatorial, and Haitians are fleeing a breakdown of government so severe that that hunger is dire and Kenyan troops are required to fight predatory gangs. We forget that migrants have hearts and souls.

Managing mass migration is a challenge. But desperate migrants are not our enemies.

John Roemer, Worcester

Who is 'Indigenous'?

As we are, once again, urged to celebrate “Indigenous Peoples' Day” instead of Columbus Day, perhaps someone could provide a list of specific Indigenous peoples deserving of celebration. After all, there was no single “Indigenous Nation” of the Americas but rather thousands of tribes, chiefdoms, confederations and even some empires.

And since the peoples of the Americas fought with each other over land well before Europeans arrived, in general we don’t really know who was or is truly “Indigenous” — certainly not any of the great empires (Aztecs, Mayans, Incas), who conquered and oppressed other nations, including enslaving them and using them for human sacrifice. Certainly not, for instance, the Sioux Indians of the Dakotas, whose Chief Blackhawk testified in 1851, “These lands (the Black Hills in western South Dakota) once belonged to the Kiowas and the Crows, but we whipped these nations out of them, and in this we did what the white men do when they want the lands of the Indians.”

Since the ideas of human rights and equal human dignity are not indigenous to the Americas but come from Christianity and were brought here by Europeans, I myself will continue to observe Columbus Day, in spite of the injustices perpetrated by Europeans on the previous inhabitants. And if someone could provide a list of peoples who were the very first ones here and never in their history tried to seize land from other tribes, I’d be happy to celebrate those along with Christopher Columbus.

Joseph K. Cosgrove, Worcester

Attacks 'un-American'

Anyone who has observed sports competition has noticed what is called "working the refs" or, put simply, complaining. While it's an exercise frequently employed when human beings want to get their way or prevail, it can often border on the unbecoming or downright rude. And while we may remind our students and children that winning isn't everything, badgering refs tells them we're lying.

Yet this practice has even carried over into our political world. Once, and not so long ago, venerable institutions like the Department of Justice, the FBI, journalists and even the right to vote, were unassailable. But today in the attempt to prevail at any cost in a nationwide federal election, a significant portion of the GOP, prompted by its chief candidate, insists no institution is above reproach. And those which criticize former President Donald J. Trump, even when within their duty to defend the law and seek truth, are regularly berated, often by the candidate himself.

Let's be blunt: These attacks are grossly un-American. And no country, especially one striving to be a democracy, can deem them acceptable. Because if citizens normalize these verbal assaults, or actual ones like the insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, then democracy's foundations may topple. And that is frightening indeed.

R. Jay Allain, Orleans

Home for ospreys

In reference to the article and photograph of the osprey nest located in Oxford (July 20, 2024), we would like to add that the project was initiated and overseen by Judy Lochner, the conservation agent, and supported by the Oxford Conservation Commission. The project was designed to replay the next of ospreys from a light pole overlooking the Little League Baseball field at Greenbriar Park. A new pole and platform were erected adjacent to the park and a camera was installed for public viewing. Over the years, the ospreys have returned and many people in the local community and throughout the world have enjoyed watching their activity via the webcam. The platform holding the next deteriorated as it had been up for 14 years. On Sept. 9, the Oxford DPW and fire department replaced the platform with a more durable structure. We hope that the project continues.

Albert Shahnarian, member of the Oxford Conservation Commission, Oxford

