Traversing the narrow road is difficult, but ultimately it's the road that 'leads to life'

Matthew 7:13, 14 says, “ Enter you in the narrow gate; for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leads to destruction, and many there will go in it. Because straight is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leads to life, and few there find it.”

While you are living this life you will discover that you are traveling down one road or the other. It’s not too hard to figure out. If you are not on the "narrow" road, then you are on the "broad " road. Now there may be someone out there who says “I don’t know which road that I’m on, how can I tell?” Well if you are on the right road, you will find the entrance to the narrow gate somewhat difficult, and exceedingly narrow or tight if you will.

The road with the wide gate is where you will find it crowded because that’s where a lot of people are and don’t realize it because they are the ones who look for the easy way out. Here are some signs to watch out for: When the going gets tough, they leave. They don’t want to commit to doing God’s will because that’s too hard. Waiting on the Lord takes too long. You want to do what everybody else is doing — Why? Because everybody is doing it.

You are willing to compromise your integrity, you hold on to your commitments as long as it pleases you, but if you are not happy, you don’t want to follow through on our commitments or promises, You don’t necessarily worship where I’m going to hear a good word, you want to go where everybody else worships, because everybody who’s anybody goes there.

The problem with the broad road is that it is easy to find, it’s easy to stay on it because it’s wide (everybody’s doing it), and you don’t need any special navigation to find it. Here’s another thing, if you don’t do anything — you are not worried about getting saved, you’ve decided that you are just going to try to live a good life or not make any decisions, you end up on the broad road by default.

And because the broad road is wide, it will easily accommodate you and all your baggage. Because those who are on that same road will tell you that everybody’s got baggage or issues so don’t worry about it. You will be told, “Don’t worry about fixing what’s wrong with you, live, drink and eat and be happy. Church is too restrictive. You don’t need that kind of structure in your life. Every religion has their own way of having you get to heaven, it doesn’t matter which road you take.”

However, the narrow road does require some navigation — you don’t get there by mistake. For instance, to find the narrow road, you must seek to do the will of God; and you must seek to follow what Jesus Christ said. Because he is the one that will help you find your way to the narrow road. And since the road is narrow, so you must travel light. You can’t make any progress on the narrow road while carrying a lot of the baggage of the world — doing what everyone else does.

When traveling this road you need to be aware that the way may be more difficult and you won’t have as much company because most of your friends may choose the broad road. However, the narrow road has a great advantage over the broad road: it "leads to life", whereas the broad road leads to "destruction."

At the end of the day, the purpose of a road is to help get you to your destination. When embarking on a journey, you do not choose a road primarily on the basis of how comfortable the road is. The primary requirement for the path you take is that it must lead you to the correct destination!

It’s important to take the narrow road even when life gets difficult, and you find that your faith is tried and tested. You will also find that you will experience pressure and temptation that will make you feel weak, but don’t give up or don’t give in. You decide to travel the narrow road in spite of your difficulties in life, and in spite of what you are going through.

You need to know that when you are traveling on the road with the narrow gate, you will find that in comparison not everybody believes the way you believe, everybody doesn’t trust God the way you trust God, everybody doesn’t have the kind faith that you have.

When you decide to travel the narrow road, you may find that some of those that you thought were your friends don’t hang around with you anymore, they start calling you too religious, and that you spend too much time at the church, you are trying to live too holy, so they stop wanting to hang around you.

If this is your first time on the narrow road, this type of reaction from your friends and family will surprise you because you felt that they would support your wanting to get your life together. Let me share something with you.

In life, you may find that there are people who really don’t want to see you doing better than they are. So don’t be surprised that they may have a little attitude with you. On the narrow road you will have some dark days when you feel that you are standing all alone in your beliefs and standing up for what’s right. You may not always get the answers you are looking for; things may not always happen that you want to happen; but some of you have also lived long enough to know that God may not come when you want him but He’s always right on time.

When you travel down the narrow road you will find that your faith gets stronger and stronger where you realize that I might be down right now, but I’m getting back up, and when the storms of life show up, you are reminded that trouble don’t last always and you then get peace in the midst of the storm. On the narrow road, you keep reminding yourself, if I can hold out, if I can keep the faith, my change will come. You don’t take the easy way out. The easy way out is to just quit. Travel the narrow road to be the one who endures to the end. It’s usually the ones who choose to take the road less traveled that makes it in the end.

Rev. Clyde D. Talley is the senior pastor of Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church .

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Traversing the narrow road is difficult, but ultimately it's the road that 'leads to life'